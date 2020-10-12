Crown Point commission approves Panda Express development after design changes

Some commissioners carried the same tune during Monday's meeting.

"(It's) probably the best we're going to get, I imagine," Dan Rohaley, vice chairman, said of the new design. "Should leave corners there, at least there's some hint of Williamsburg. This is barely a whiff, at least it’s a hint."

Commissioner Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said she appreciates the efforts made to enhance the building.

"I definitely think the quoins should be kept on corners, again to add a little complementary vision with the rest of the architecture," Sauerman said. "It’s a nice building. I want a Williamsburg, but it's a nice building, and much, much, much better than what we originally saw."

Commissioner Mike Conquest said he was glad to hear Rohaley's comments, but said compared to other Panda Express restaurants near Williamsburg, Virginia, the proposed Crown Point location was an upgrade.

"I know this isn’t Williamsburg, this is a town called Yorktown, Virginia, 13 miles outside of Williamsburg. That’s the Panda Express. Now I know it's not every easy to see. We have a heck of an upgrade there. The next closest one is in Hampton, Virginia, and there's that one," Conquest said, showing the board a photo on his phone.