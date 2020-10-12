 Skip to main content
Crown Point commission approves Panda Express development after design changes
Crown Point Panda Express

A rendering shows a proposed Panda Express on Broadway north of 109th Avenue in Crown Point. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Orange chicken fans, it's time to celebrate. 

On Monday evening, the Crown Point Plan Commission approved a site development plan for a Panda Express, which is set to be located on the northeast corner of 107th Avenue and Broadway, north of 109th Avenue. 

Valentino Mancini, project manager and an architect for the project, presented commissioners with an updated design, which included an enhanced roof line and quoining. 

"We went back and looked at a few different building typologies along the Broadway corridor, particularly the Chipotle and the Starbucks, and we saw that one thing that we could enhance (on) the building is the roof line," he said. 

Mancini also presented the commission with an easement agreement for the 2,300-square-foot restaurant, which would allow for the 35 parking spaces required for the development. 

Last month, the Plan Commission sent developers back to the drawing board, asking architectural changes be made following meetings in July and September, according to a previous Times report

Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point
Plan commission sends Panda Express developers back to the drawing board
Panda Express eyes Crown Point location

At the time, commissioners said they weren't happy with the architectural changes made to the building. They sought a design that adhered to the Williamsburg architectural style standards established by the city in the late 1990s for buildings in the Broadway corridor.

Some commissioners carried the same tune during Monday's meeting. 

"(It's) probably the best we're going to get, I imagine," Dan Rohaley, vice chairman, said of the new design. "Should leave corners there, at least there's some hint of Williamsburg. This is barely a whiff, at least it’s a hint."

Commissioner Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said she appreciates the efforts made to enhance the building. 

"I definitely think the quoins should be kept on corners, again to add a little complementary vision with the rest of the architecture," Sauerman said. "It’s a nice building. I want a Williamsburg, but it's a nice building, and much, much, much better than what we originally saw."

Commissioner Mike Conquest said he was glad to hear Rohaley's comments, but said compared to other Panda Express restaurants near Williamsburg, Virginia, the proposed Crown Point location was an upgrade. 

"I know this isn’t Williamsburg, this is a town called Yorktown, Virginia, 13 miles outside of Williamsburg. That’s the Panda Express. Now I know it's not every easy to see. We have a heck of an upgrade there. The next closest one is in Hampton, Virginia, and there's that one," Conquest said, showing the board a photo on his phone. 

"I appreciate that they’ve worked with us. God bless you, Dan. Good bless you, Laura. You guys have bargained this up, and we now have a nice — probably the nicest Panda Express in the area." 

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the rendering presented Monday was a "dramatic" change from when the process began four months ago. 

Ultimately, the commission approved the Panda Express site development 6-0, with Rohaley abstaining. 

Rohaley later told The Times he abstained because he believes it's better he doesn't get involved with the discussion. 

"I'm just not gonna get into the fray. That's why I abstained," Rohaley said by phone. "It's always gonna be 5-2, 5-2, 5-2. Obviously we do not closely adhere to the Williamsburg style, that's a thing of the past. ... It's better than what it was, but it's not Williamsburg. It's better than the box that was originally pitched, but I don't see it." 

Also Monday, the Commission unanimously approved a secondary subdivision for Heather Ridge subdivision along 109th Avenue and a secondary plat for Wheeler Estates subdivision on the west side of Delaware Street between 113th and 118th avenues. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

