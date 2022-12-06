Crown Point Common Council unanimously approves annexing 113 acres into the city

CROWN POINT — The city is 113 acres larger, after the City Council unanimously approved annexing land on the southwest edge.

The annexation of unincorporated land, 12600 Cedar Lake Road, was approved during Monday night's common council meeting.

DVG Team Inc. hopes to develop the vacant parcel, creating the Hidden Lakes subdivision. No plans have been finalized, but the property will enter the city with a residential zoning and a restriction that the development can include no more than 181 housing units.

The city worked with Financial Solutions Group to prepare a fiscal plan for the annexation, which would benefit the city by just over $27,000 a year once the development is fully built.

During an Annexation Committee meeting in November, Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, raised concerns about septic problems at the nearby Lawndale subdivision. She said the property has had issues with seepage and odor for decades.

The Lake County Commissioners and Crown Point have reached a tentative agreement to extend sanitary service to seven unincorporated subdivisions, including Lawndale.

The preliminary plan calls for the county to spend $25 million of the $94 million it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to construct the sewer improvements and connect the homes to the Crown Point water-treatment system.