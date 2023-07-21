The Crown Point Community Foundation recently announced more than $87,000 in grant awards for its June grant cycle.

The 15 grants benefit organizations and residents in Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Winfield and unincorporated south Lake County. In addition, the CPCF awarded a $4,000 grant to the City of Crown Point in support of the Fourth of July Parade and performance by the Jesse White Tumblers.

Community grants come from unrestricted endowment funds created by donors to support south Lake County causes. Grant recipients in the current round included:

Chasing Dreams: $4,455.00 to support a summer camp providing educational life experiences to individuals with a disability.

Crown Point Bulldogs Touchdown Club: $2,000 for catapult monitoring equipment and software to monitor athletes’ activity to prevent various health problems.

Crown Point Police Department: $6,000 for police officer trading cards for community awareness and involvement.

First United Methodist Church of Lowell: $1,400 for a Kids Karnival free event for people in the community.

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana: $1,000 to provide crockpots to food-insecure residents of south Lake County through the mobile market program.

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana: $5,000 to provide educational and leadership development services to girls, and support and training for adult leaders in south Lake County.

Indiana Plan: $8,600 to create opportunities for the under-represented, minorities and women in the construction trades by providing basic construction awareness training to prepare them for the apprenticeship application process.

Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehab Center: $7,280 to provide hearing screenings to children who have qualified for First Steps early intervention services due to developmental milestone delays.

MAAC Foundation: $5,000 for MAAC’s Mental Resiliency for Responders, which supports mental health and mental health awareness for first responders.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana: $15,000 to help deliver nutritious meals with a wellness check to primarily low-income seniors and other vulnerable individuals in south Lake County.

Old Sheriff’s House Foundation: $3,640 to complete renovation and restoration of the second floor bathroom.

Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center: $5,500 for facility improvements to better facilitate the growing needs of students and community outreach programs.

Pack Away Hunger: $7,500to purchase meal ingredients to pack 100,000 meals for food insecure residents of Lake County and engage at least 250 community volunteers.

The Humane Society of Hobart: $10,000, for sheltering homeless pets, providing resources and services to pet families and structural support to municipal agencies.

White’s Residential & Family Services: $5,000, to provide support to foster families and children, including 24/7 staff availability, skill-building activities, and personalized treatment planning.

The Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants from its unrestricted endowment funds three times a year. To apply for a grant, visit cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.