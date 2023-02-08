CROWN POINT — The city will begin charging usage fees at Crown Point's two new electric vehicle charging stations.
The stations were installed in November in the parking lot of the Police Department, 124 N. East St., and at the north end of the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. The city intentionally chose locations near activities so drivers can explore Crown Point while their cars charge, Parks Superintendent Jennie Burgess explained.
For the past few months, the EV charging stations have been free to use. Burgess said the city wanted drivers to get acclimated to the stations before instituting a fee.
The Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved a usage price of 33 cents per kilowatt hour during a Jan. 18 meeting. The Crown Point City Council unanimously approved the fee Monday.
Crown Point is working with AmpUp, a California-based EV operating system, to collect the fees. Drivers will simply scan the QR code on the charging station, set up an AmpUp account and pay online.
Crown Point used an $18,000 grant to buy the two stations. The money was awarded through a partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Drive Clean Indiana, Ozinga Energy and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission.