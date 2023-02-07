CROWN POINT — Sewage rates will be increasing in Crown Point.

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point City Council unanimously approved the city's first sewage rate hike since 2017. In December, Greg Guerrettaz, president of Financial Solutions Group, said sewage expenses have gone up over the last six years.

Now that the hike has been approved, residents' bills will increase by $12.66 for every 4,000 gallons of flow.

"We’ve done our best to keep these rates as low as possible for as long as possible," Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, said.

The city will continue to charge a 25% surcharge for houses located outside the city limits.

Guerrettaz has also made it clear that only the sewer bill will go up, not the water bill. The clarification is important because Crown Point has a "summer sewer credit" program, which helps offset the cost of water used but not returned to the sewer system. An example of this type of usage would be watering the lawn. From April to October, the city uses the number of gallons used in the winter, which is usually a lower amount, to calculate the summer bill.

PHOTOS: Extension hopes to create permaculture education space in Crown Point extension permaculture extension permaculture extension permaculture purude extension extension permaculture Slake test extension permaculture