Crown Point council denies auto repair shop's rezone request because of proposed location

CROWN POINT — A special use request to allow a car repair shop in a B-3, Business District has been denied.
The Crown Point City Council unanimously denied the request, made by Caliber Collision, during a Tuesday night meeting. The special use request received a 3-2 favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals during its June meeting; however the City Council had concerns about the shops' proposed location.
Caliber was hoping to locate at 125 South Superior Drive, which is off of Broadway. Crown Point has long been trying to develop Broadway into a business corridor. Councilman Scott Evorik, R-at large, said that though Broadway "is not developing as fast as I think we thought it would, I just don't know about an automotive repair (shop) right there."
Instead, Evorik said, the business should be located a block away, where there are lots available that are already zoned industrial.
Gus Wilson, the developer for the project, said Caliber assured the council that all repair work is done indoors and that Caliber "is not a tire shop with open doors and loud noises."
Caliber currently has 1,300 locations in 27 states. Wilson said Caliber has had success with locating in more residential areas in the past because of how visually appealing the businesses are.
"It does not come across as an industrial building when you look at it from the outside," Wilson said. "They are good neighbors."
Caliber usually places its buildings behind a 6-foot-tall vinyl fence and uses landscaping as buffering, Wilson added.
Councilman Chad Jefferies, D-1st, said a fenced-off lot may change the "feel" the city has been working to curate along Broadway.
"We'd love to have your business in Crown Point, just not in that location," Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, said.
PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
Three-year-old Charlotte Stone came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
