Crown Point Democrats to decide between police chief and councilwoman in mayoral caucus

CROWN POINT — On Thursday, Crown Point Democrats will select the city's new mayor — a decision that will come down to District 2 Councilwoman Dawn Stokes or longtime Police Chief Pete Land.

Current Mayor David Uran is leaving office that day after being chosen as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

Later that evening, the Crown Point Democratic precinct committee will begin the caucus to select Uran's replacement.

Land and Stokes were the only individuals who declared their candidacy as of the Monday deadline, Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said.

Longtime councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3, said he considered filling out the required paperwork to declare his candidacy, but ultimately chose not to.

"After prayerful and careful consideration, I have chosen not to pursue the office of Mayor of Crown Point at this time," Kyres said in an email to The Times. "I will continue serving all of the residents of our great city as councilperson, with a continued emphasis on serving my constituents on the north end of Crown Point."

Kyres has served on the council for over 18 years.

Land has been with the Crown Point Police Department for over 30 years. Stokes was elected to the council in 2019 after beating longtime incumbent Bob Clemons.

During the Thursday night caucus, each candidate will be given a few minutes to speak, then the precinct committee members will cast their votes using paper ballots.

The selected candidate will serve the 17 months remaining in Uran's term.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.