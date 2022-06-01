Crown Point Democrats to decide between police chief and councilwoman in mayoral caucus

The selected candidate will serve the some 17 months remaining in Uran's term.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
CROWN POINT — On Thursday, Crown Point Democrats will select the city's new mayor — a decision that will come down to District 2 Councilwoman Dawn Stokes or longtime Police Chief Pete Land.
Current Mayor David Uran is leaving office that day after being chosen as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
Later that evening, the Crown Point Democratic precinct committee will begin the caucus to select Uran's replacement.
Land and Stokes were the only individuals who declared their candidacy as of the Monday deadline, Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said.
Longtime councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3, said he considered filling out the required paperwork to declare his candidacy, but ultimately chose not to.
"After prayerful and careful consideration, I have chosen not to pursue the office of Mayor of Crown Point at this time," Kyres said in an email to The Times. "I will continue serving all of the residents of our great city as councilperson, with a continued emphasis on serving my constituents on the north end of Crown Point."
Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say
Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say
1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures
Former Porter County cop sentenced to 10 years for child neglect
Corsicana Mattress closing LaPorte plant meant to employ up to 350 just months after opening
Officer remains on force despite guilty plea to felony charge
UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Methodist Southlake Hospital, police say
Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
WATCH NOW: Driver unable to see bicyclist before crash, Cedar Lake police say
Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report
Porter County man denies molesting child, but hyperventilates when offered voice test, cops say
Kyres has served on the council for over 18 years.
Land has been with the Crown Point Police Department for over 30 years. Stokes was elected to the council in 2019 after beating longtime incumbent Bob Clemons.
During the Thursday night caucus, each candidate will be given a few minutes to speak, then the precinct committee members will cast their votes using paper ballots.
The selected candidate will serve the 17 months remaining in Uran's term.
PHOTOS: Crown Point honors Fire Chief Crane
040822-nws-crane_1
Firefighters and honor guard stand with a vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane as it arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_2
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler consoles Shawn Crane as he presents him with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_3
The vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane backs into the bay near the end of the ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Crown Point Fire Department. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_4
Turnout gear and helmet of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane sit near the bunting draped SUV while awaiting the funeral procession at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_5
A vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane makes its way along East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_6
The funeral procession of emergency vehicles makes its way up East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_7
A vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_8
Firefighters stand during services at the Crown Point Fire Department for Crown Point Fire chief David Crane. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_9
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler presents Shawn Crane with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_10
Lake County Pipe and Drums play Amazing Grace at the end of the ceremony for Crown Point Fire chief David Crane Thursday afternoon at the Crown Point Fire Department. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_11
Bunting is secured to the SUV driven by Crown Point Fire chief David Crane before the funeral procession arrives Thursday afternoon. Chief Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died Friday, April 1st.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_12
The funeral procession of emergency vehicles makes its way up East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!