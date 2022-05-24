Crown Point Democrats to pick Uran's replacement June 2

CROWN POINT — On June 2, Democratic precinct committee members will choose Crown Point's new mayor.

As of Monday evening, longtime Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land and District 2 Councilwoman Dawn Stokes were the only official candidates, Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran will leave office at the start of June after being selected as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

The candidate selected by the committeemen will serve the some 17 months remaining in Uran's term.

Land has been with the Crown Point Police Department for over 30 years. Stokes was elected to the council in 2019 after beating longtime incumbent Bob Clemons.

Though he was selected by the SSCVA at the end of April, Uran officially submitted his resignation letter May 3.

Wieser then called a caucus of Crown Point's 22 eligible precinct committeemen. Because the SSCVA hired Uran right before the primary election, some committeemen were in the process of running for office — delaying the caucus.

Uran's final day as mayor will end at 6 p.m. June 2. That evening the caucus to find his replacement will begin. The longtime mayor will then start his new job at the SSCVA on June 3.

"This was an extremely unusual deadline," Weiser said. "We had to try to time it right so there was not a lapse in leadership [in Crown Point.]”

Those interested in declaring candidacy must do so by submitting a Declaration of Candidacy and a Statement of Economic Interest by 6 p.m. May 30. Interested parties can contact lakecountyindems@gmail.com for more information.

During the caucus, each candidate will be given a few minutes to speak, then the committeemen will cast their votes.

If there is a tie, Weiser would have to cast the deciding vote — a scenario he said he hopes does not happen.

“The party has been very proud of the leadership of Mayor Uran and the fact that we have four Democrats on the City Council," Weiser said. “We are also proud of the fact that in Crown Point, they [city council members] all work well together, regardless of party.”

