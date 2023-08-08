The Crown Point City Council gave 2 Old Goats Market the go-ahead Monday to host workshops at the shop at 238 S. Main St., though the business still has work to do to comply with the city's historic district regulations.

2 Old Goats, which offers antiques, locally made items, vintage clothing and other merchandise, also offers workshops in areas including "furniture, painting, floral arranging," owner Abby Otterman told the council as it considered ratifying a Board of Zoning Appeals recommendation to grant a variance allowing the workshops.

Otterman said the store, on the northeast corner of Main and Walnut streets, also does children's workshops, and would utilize a Quonset hut at the rear of the business for them.

"Normally, on average, it's between 12 to 16 people in a workshop," Otterman said. "It's a big part of my business."

2 Old Goats has been in business more than seven years at other locations, Otterman said. The Crown Point store is the latest use of a property built in 1939 that was originally a gas and service station, located just south of the square next to the Old Sheriff's House and Jail and across the Walnut Street from Lucrezia Italian Ristorante. It is now owned by Philip and Cynthia Struebig, according to the city.

The variance approved unanimously Monday was to allow "commercial recreation/assembly" in a B-1 business district. Discussion, though, focused on the building's location in the downtown historic district.

City Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, who also serves on the Historic Preservation Commission, noted that commission has "serious concerns" about certain aspects of the property's appearance, the Quonset hut among them.

"Obviously there has been a lot of improvement at that corner, compared to what it was before (2 Old Goats) got there," Sauerman said. "However, it's that we only get one bite at the apple."

Mayor Pete Land said he has been to the business, which held a grand opening July 29, to discuss some of the historic district issues. Otterman said she was working with city staff to fix any problems with 2 Old Goats' use of the property.