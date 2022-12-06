 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point drafts new legislative districts

Crown Point City Hall Stock

Crown Point has drafted a new legislative map after gaining over 7,000 residents throughout the past decade. 

All municipal legislative maps have to be redrawn after each new census to keep districts equal. Between 2010 and 2020, Crown Point's population grew from 27,317 to 34,621. According to the proposed map, most of the city's recent population growth has occurred in the Fifth District. 

The map was drafted by the Crown Point Redistricting Committee, which consisted of Council President Zack Bryan, D-At-Large, Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd and City Council Attorney Pat Schuster. 

University of Chicago Aeromedical Network helicopter stops in Crown Point for EMS training

To ensure equal representation, each of Crown Point's districts needs to have a population of about 6,800 residents, Kyres said. If the map drafted by the Redistricting Committee is approved, District 1 would have 6,833 residents, District 2 would have 6,482, District 3 would have 7,222, District 4 would have 6,511 and District 5 would have 6,434. 

The proposed map would get the city to a total deviation of about 11.6%. 

The council will vote on the new legislative map at a Dec. 19 special meeting.

