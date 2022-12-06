Crown Point drafts new legislative districts

Crown Point has drafted a new legislative map after gaining over 7,000 residents throughout the past decade.
All municipal legislative maps have to be redrawn after each new census to keep districts equal. Between 2010 and 2020,
Crown Point's population grew from 27,317 to 34,621. According to the proposed map, most of the city's recent population growth has occurred in the Fifth District.
The map was drafted by the Crown Point Redistricting Committee, which consisted of Council President Zack Bryan, D-At-Large, Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd and City Council Attorney Pat Schuster.
To ensure equal representation, each of Crown Point's districts needs to have a population of about 6,800 residents, Kyres said. If the map drafted by the Redistricting Committee is approved, District 1 would have 6,833 residents, District 2 would have 6,482, District 3 would have 7,222, District 4 would have 6,511 and District 5 would have 6,434.
The proposed map would get the city to a total deviation of about 11.6%.
The council will vote on the new legislative map at a Dec. 19 special meeting.
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a hallway in the academic wing of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill looks over one of the classrooms at the new Taft Middle School currently under construction on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill, left, and site manager Johnny Unmisig look at a floor plan of Taft Middle School on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the school's gym number one.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the administrative area at the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the school's kitchen.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a hallway in the academic wing of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of what will be the media center at the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. A cherry picker occupies what will be the main entrance of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Recently current Taft teachers were invited to sign support pillars at the new school during a visit.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
Recently current Taft teachers were invited to sign support pillars at the new school during a visit.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Workers work on the exterior of the building on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Taft Middle School is under construction
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Site manager Johnny Unmisig, left, Skillman Corp. Vice President Dion Katsouros and Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill stand in what will be the school's theater.
John J. Watkins, The Times
