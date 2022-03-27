Crown Point draws recreational, commercial development as the city grows

109th was also widened to four lanes; dedicated northbound turn lanes were added off 109th, a passing lane was added on the south side of 109th; Grand was raised to meet the new height of 109th; and dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes were added onto Grand going south.

"109th was a major undertaking... we can be proud of the fact that we no longer have backups on Broadway,” Uran said. "Now we are poised to open up that entire commercial district along Broadway.”

New development

Now the city is focused on the future— with plans for two new hospitals and an e-commerce business park in the works.

Franciscan Health held a topping-off ceremony when a steel beam was placed atop the new $200 million hospital in February. Located at Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, the project broke ground over a year ago.

The full-service hospital is slated to open in fall 2023 and will serve south Lake County, as well as Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

The project is part of a broader development at the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231 in Crown Point that will double the size of St. Francis University, reserve 250 acres of residential development and set aside 80 acres for commercial development and 60 acres for a potential Catholic high school.

A UChicago micro-hospital is also looking to call Crown Point home. Proposed for 10855 Virginia St., the facility would include a surgical center, imaging department, ancillary services and medical offices. The Crown Point Plan Commission unanimously approved a petition for a primary subdivision approval for the project in February. Developers hope to complete the facility in early 2024.

Both projects are expected to bring more jobs to the area, as is an e-commerce facility proposed for the southeast edge of Crown Point.

Hillwood Investment Properties, a Texas-based company focused on industrial real estate development, wants to build a business park on a 250-acre patch of land bordered by Iowa Street to the east, Interstate 65 to the west, East 137th Avenue to the south and ending just south of 129th Avenue to the north.

The project would start with one or two speculative buildings to attract companies. Once Hillwood has partnered with a company to fill the facility, more structures would be built to meet the companies' needs. Developers hope to start construction within the year.

"This is one of the biggest developments and maybe one of the most impactful developments that has hit Crown Point in a long time," Crown Point Plan Commission member Mike Conquest said at a January meeting.

Creating community

The growing number of jobs, available housing and good schools has made Crown Point the perfect place to put down roots and raise a family, Uran said.

Because the Crown Point is not land-locked by other cities or by Lake Michigan, it can continue to expand.

“We have a little bit more of an open canvas than other communities," Uran said. "We are investing our dollars wisely in smart growth, but residents can still enjoy quiet, quaint neighborhoods where almost everything is walkable."

Maintaining Crown Point's neighborhood charm means revitalizing beloved parks and greenspace. This fall the city will start a stormwater retention project at Sauerman Woods Park. The goal is to give the area "a facelift" while addressing ongoing flooding issues.

A large retention pond complete with fish and paddle boats will capture stormwater. Volleyball and pickleball courts will replace the old pool and more parking will be added to the park.

“We are taking something that was a nuisance and turning it into a commodity," Uran said.

The city has partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of WWI and WWII as part of the 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail.

To improve quality of life, the city is expanding downtown parking through additional lots around City Hall and more street parking, adding a total of 150 to 200 spots.

Over the years Crown Point has made ample investments in infrastructure, investments that are now attracting both new residents and private companies, Uran explained.

“Our goal is always to bring people to Crown Point," Uran said. “The aggressiveness of people coming out of COVID, looking to relocate has been perfect for our city... everyone did well in adapting [to the pandemic] and we are a better community for it."