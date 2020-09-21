Crown Point elementary school pulls mistaken link to video discussing sex tourism in Africa

Taylor said the tutor immediately alerted her to the video that had been assigned to her 8-year-old son.

Consulting with her husband and the tutor, Taylor said she made the decision to immediately contact her son's teacher and principal and request the video's removal.

She said after a series of phone calls with building and district administrators, who reviewed the video themselves, it was taken down from students' online learning platform, Buzz, and a message was sent to Jerry Ross parents.

The message, sent from the school's principal, described that an age-appropriate video of the same name and length produced by Discovery Education should have been posted for students instead.

"The inappropriate video clip that was mistakenly placed in the Buzz agenda referenced sex tourism on a few occasions as a problem the country of Gambia is facing," the message read. "That is clearly not an age-appropriate topic and I am very sorry if your child watched this video before it was removed from the Buzz course.