Crown Point elementary school pulls mistaken link to video discussing sex tourism in Africa

CROWN POINT — Crown Point administrators are apologizing to parents after a video posted in a third grade e-learning assignment made repeated references to sex tourism in Africa.
Jodee Taylor, the mother of a Jerry Ross Elementary student, said her son was working on his Monday morning e-learning assignments with a tutor when the pair followed the link to a four-and-a-half minute Youtube video entitled "What is The Gambia?"
The video assignment was shared in an English Language Arts assignment to accompany a story students read about a father who traveled to the west African country, Taylor said.
The video opens with sweeping views of the ocean, wildlife and local markets and is lead by a tour guide who says he is visiting for a few days to see "what's going on" in the country.
'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year
The first minute and a half of the video includes facts about the country and culture, and interviews with local Gambian residents. However, as it progresses, the narrator splices his own opinions about the country, interjecting at one point, "It's also really hot and humid here. (Expletive) it's so hot man."
The guide mentions multiple times his perspective on the country, including his distaste for the sex tourism industry.
"Here it's like the whole economy is based on this sex tourism," the narrator says. "I found it to be quite disturbing and a bit of a hindrance to let us enjoy the country."
Taylor said the tutor immediately alerted her to the video that had been assigned to her 8-year-old son.
Consulting with her husband and the tutor, Taylor said she made the decision to immediately contact her son's teacher and principal and request the video's removal.
She said after a series of phone calls with building and district administrators, who reviewed the video themselves, it was taken down from students' online learning platform, Buzz, and a message was sent to Jerry Ross parents.
The message, sent from the school's principal, described that an age-appropriate video of the same name and length produced by Discovery Education should have been posted for students instead.
"The inappropriate video clip that was mistakenly placed in the Buzz agenda referenced sex tourism on a few occasions as a problem the country of Gambia is facing," the message read. "That is clearly not an age-appropriate topic and I am very sorry if your child watched this video before it was removed from the Buzz course.
"I have spoken with our district technology department and my third grade teachers about previewing all videos before they are made available to students, even if the videos with that same title have been used in previous years. We can never be too careful about screening content before we present it to our children."
The email did not identify who was responsible for the mistaken video attachment or how it came to be posted.
While she was upset about the oversight, Taylor credited the Crown Point Community School Corp. administration for acting quickly to make sure the video link was removed. She said any reference to the video was taken down within an hour of her first contacting the school.
"Accidents are prone to happen, but thankfully this was caught," Taylor said. "Hopefully, it’s a lesson learned and it doesn’t happen anywhere else."
Taylor said Crown Point staff seemed genuinely concerned and apologetic about the video and that she hopes it can be used as a cautionary example for other parents and educators as e-learning continues across the Region during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We as parents can't follow everything," Taylor said. "Talk to your kid about their day and what they learned, and if there’s something wrong, reach out."
