Crown Point expands annual tree lighting; communities across the Region kick off holiday festivities

CROWN POINT — The tree and tank lighting ceremony is back and bigger than ever this year in Crown Point.
On Friday, the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Court House Foundation are partnering for an inaugural Christmas on the Square celebration, according to a Crown Point news release.
In years past, the city has kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree and tank lighting. This year there will also be a craft festival, food trucks and carriage rides around the square.
“Teaming up with the Chamber and the Court House Foundation to host this festive celebration is a great way to bring our community together for the holidays,” Mayor Pete Land said. “Events like Christmas on the Square enhance the hometown feel of our great city and is another reason why Crown Point is the best place to live in Northwest Indiana.”
From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, visitors will be able to check out 100 trees sponsored by various community stakeholders in the historic Lake County Courthouse. A craft fair called Fourth Fridays art festival will also be hosted in the Maki Ballroom. Admission to the festival is $5 and activities include face painting, writing letters to Santa, holiday art projects and perusing goods from the 30 craft vendors.
Around the square, there will be food trucks as well as horse and carriage rides.
The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. on the east side of the courthouse. The event will feature performances from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and cookies. American Legion Post 20 and local Boy Scouts will help with the tank lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Goldsborough streets.
“This is an event the Chamber has been wanting to do since its inception, and we are really excited to partner with Mayor Land, the City of Crown Point and the Court House Foundation to help bring some extra holiday spirit to an amazing community,” said Crown Point Chamber President Alan Myszkowski.
Elsewhere in the Region, Hammond will be hosting a tree lighting at City Hall at 6 p.m. Friday. The celebration will include kids crafts from 5 to 5:45 p.m. inside City Hall, live reindeer from 5 to 7 p.m., a performance from the Hammond Arts & Performance Academy choir and dance team and a visit from Santa.
The Valparaiso tree lighting ceremony and winter fest will take place Saturday at Central Park Plaza. The festival will go from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include caroling, figure skating performances and photos with Santa. From 7 to 10 p.m., ice rink visitors who bring a receipt from a downtown business will receive a discount of $7 for both admission and ice skate rentals.
On Tuesday, the Gary tree lighting ceremony will take place at City Hall. The event will go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature a game truck, holiday treats and a Santa photo booth.
1 of 13
Santa arrives in Crown Point
People watch as a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter arrives carrying Santa Claus Saturday at The Pointe in Crown Point.
Santa Claus greets children in the parking lot of The Pointe Saturday monring in Crown Point after arriving by Lake County Sheriff helicopter. He then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa and Mrs Claus greet children in the parking lot The Pointe Saturday in Crown Point. Santa arrived by helicopter, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus greets children in the parking lot of the Pointe Saturday in Crown Point after arriving by helicopter. He and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus leaves The Pointe after arriving helicopter Saturday in Crown Point, then hitching a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrives by Lake County Sheriff helicopter Saturday at The Pointe in Crown Point. He then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
1 of 13
Santa arrives in Crown Point
People watch as a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter arrives carrying Santa Claus Saturday at The Pointe in Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Families arrive at The Pointe Saturday in Crown Point to greet Santa Claus when he arrived by helicopter.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus greets children in the parking lot of The Pointe Saturday monring in Crown Point after arriving by Lake County Sheriff helicopter. He then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa and Mrs Claus greet children in the parking lot The Pointe Saturday in Crown Point. Santa arrived by helicopter, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus greets children in the parking lot of the Pointe Saturday in Crown Point after arriving by helicopter. He and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus leaves The Pointe after arriving helicopter Saturday in Crown Point, then hitching a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrives by Lake County Sheriff helicopter Saturday at The Pointe in Crown Point. He then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.
John Luke, The Times
Santa arrives in Crown Point
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter at The Pointe in Crown Point Saturday, and then hitched a ride from a Crown Point firetruck to the Old Lake County Courthouse, where he and Mrs. Claus will be available to visit with families and children from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.