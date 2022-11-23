Crown Point expands annual tree lighting; communities across the Region kick off holiday festivities

CROWN POINT — The tree and tank lighting ceremony is back and bigger than ever this year in Crown Point.

On Friday, the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Court House Foundation are partnering for an inaugural Christmas on the Square celebration, according to a Crown Point news release.

In years past, the city has kicked off the holiday season with the annual tree and tank lighting. This year there will also be a craft festival, food trucks and carriage rides around the square.

“Teaming up with the Chamber and the Court House Foundation to host this festive celebration is a great way to bring our community together for the holidays,” Mayor Pete Land said. “Events like Christmas on the Square enhance the hometown feel of our great city and is another reason why Crown Point is the best place to live in Northwest Indiana.”

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, visitors will be able to check out 100 trees sponsored by various community stakeholders in the historic Lake County Courthouse. A craft fair called Fourth Fridays art festival will also be hosted in the Maki Ballroom. Admission to the festival is $5 and activities include face painting, writing letters to Santa, holiday art projects and perusing goods from the 30 craft vendors.

Around the square, there will be food trucks as well as horse and carriage rides.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. on the east side of the courthouse. The event will feature performances from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and cookies. American Legion Post 20 and local Boy Scouts will help with the tank lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Goldsborough streets.

The city reignited the annual tree and tank lighting last year after the pandemic forced the event to be canceled in 2020.

“This is an event the Chamber has been wanting to do since its inception, and we are really excited to partner with Mayor Land, the City of Crown Point and the Court House Foundation to help bring some extra holiday spirit to an amazing community,” said Crown Point Chamber President Alan Myszkowski.

Elsewhere in the Region, Hammond will be hosting a tree lighting at City Hall at 6 p.m. Friday. The celebration will include kids crafts from 5 to 5:45 p.m. inside City Hall, live reindeer from 5 to 7 p.m., a performance from the Hammond Arts & Performance Academy choir and dance team and a visit from Santa.

The Valparaiso tree lighting ceremony and winter fest will take place Saturday at Central Park Plaza. The festival will go from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include caroling, figure skating performances and photos with Santa. From 7 to 10 p.m., ice rink visitors who bring a receipt from a downtown business will receive a discount of $7 for both admission and ice skate rentals.

On Tuesday, the Gary tree lighting ceremony will take place at City Hall. The event will go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature a game truck, holiday treats and a Santa photo booth.

Other Holiday events in Crown Point Santa Parade: Saturday, Nov. 26th at 10 a.m. At 10 a.m., Santa will helicopter in to Pointe Plaza on Main Street for the start of the Santa Parade. Santa and friends will then drive around to see families on Molley the Trolley. A map of his route will be posted on the city’s website at www.crownpoint.in.gov After the Santa Parade, families can visit with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who at Debbie’s Designs, located at 154 N. Main Street, until 2 p.m.

The Winter Market: Saturday, Nov. 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will be hosted at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Church, 9660 Broadway and will feature hand-crafted artisan goods, clothing, jewelry and holiday gifts. The Lakeside Artists Guild will perform holiday music during the market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., Nov. 26th through Dec. 18th. Families will be able to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the lower level of the Historic Lake County Courthouse. Visitors must bring their own cameras.

Kid's New Year's Eve Party: Saturday, Dec. 31st from 1-4 p.m. There will be a Kid's New Year's Eve Party at St. Matthias, located at 101 W. Burrell Drive. Children must be 12 and under. Admission is $7 per person. Entry is free for children two and under. The party will include; a magic show, face painting, balloon art, a DJ, pizza, cake and beverages. Attendees must register by Monday, Dec. 26th at 4 p.m. Register at www.crownpoint.in.gov

