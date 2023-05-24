CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire Rescue wrapped up its third annual Dive Week training program Friday, finishing the week-long program focused on water rescue with participants from Cedar Lake, Hobart, Merrillville, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and the Indiana District 1 MABAS 207 USAR/Technical Rescue team.

Though Crown Point has no large lakes, the Fire Rescue department's territory includes 70-plus retention ponds and lakes that are more than 15 feet deep, with most averaging 20-30 feet deep, according to the city.

Training kicked off May 15 at Crown Point High School, according to the city. Dive teams focused on the essential skills of self-rescue, including entanglement, dexterity and buoyancy, rescuing distressed divers and uprighting an over-turned boat. For day two of training, held at Fancher Lake in the Lake County Fairgrounds, trainees focused on sub-surface vehicle search and recovery. For this exercise, divers were able to utilize underwater metal detectors for evidence search, recovery and identification, the city said.

Swift water rescue, including rope rescue, was practiced on the Kankakee River the third day of training. Trainees also received experience diving and on boat rescue operations in a river current. On Thursday, trainees went to Cedar Lake to focus on side scan sonar and robotic rover sonar. They also performed dive operations in the lake.

The final day of Dive Week included a recreational dive and cookout at Haigh Quarry in Kankakee. Divers focused on buoyancy, navigational skills and air management during the recreational dive.

“While we hope we never have to use these skills, it is important for our dive teams to stay sharp. Water rescues require physical and mental strength and a lot of specialty training and equipment," Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said.

As summer begins, Crown Point Fire Rescue Fire and Life Safety Educator Anthony Flynn recommends watching children when they are in or around water, teaching children how to swim, learning CPR and basic water rescue skills and using properly fitted floatation devices with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved stamp instead of water wings.

"Drowning can happen in a matter of seconds and may not be obvious to those nearby. This is why it is important to know how to swim and have a responsible and undistracted person watch swimmers at all times,” Flynn said.

Dive Week would not be possible without the support of local organizations, including the Cedar Lake Firefighters Association, Chicago Water and Fire, Dive Right in Scuba, Midnight Blue Towing and Oak Partners, Inc., which provided lunch and training resources, Baumgardner said.