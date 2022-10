Crown Point firefighter and K-9 deployed to help Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Cusack with his K-9 Jake Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Cusack and K-9 Jake, a Labrador retriever, have been deployed to help Hurricane Ian rescue efforts in Florida.

A Crown Point Fire Rescue duo was deployed Thursday to Florida to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian, the city announced Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Cusack and his K-9, Jake, will be assigned to search and rescue missions to help individuals affected by the storm. This is their seventh deployment with the National Urban Search and Rescue Response Team as members of Indiana Task Force one, Crown Point Fire Rescue said.

Jake is a live-find search and rescue dog, trained to find disaster survivors who may be trapped in a collapsed building or swept away in a storm, the fire rescue said. He is a 10-year-old Labrador retriever who is motivated by his favorite tennis ball and tug-of-war toy.

Cusack and Jake were previously deployed for Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Delta, the collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida, and a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“As a department, we are always very proud of Assistant Chief Cusack and K-9 Jake when they are deployed with INTF one," Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner said. "When they go into these types of disaster areas, they are not only representing the State of Indiana, but the City of Crown Point."

The duo is part of 34 other rescuers from Indiana USAR Task Force one who were requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, following a team of 48 members from Indiana USAR Task Force one who were deployed Tuesday.

