Crown Point firefighter put on indefinite suspension after OWI charge, officials say

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point firefighter/paramedic has been placed on indefinite suspension after facing an OWI charge earlier this month, the Crown Point city attorney said.

Cory Neises was arrested the evening of Feb. 6 after striking a utility pole, police said. Immediately after the incident Neises was suspended, and in lieu of forfeiture of pay, he is using his paid time off and comp time, which is totaled at 735 hours as of Thursday, said David Nicholls, attorney for the City of Crown Point.

Nicholls said there will be no distribution from Crown Point Fire Rescue toward Neises' salary.

Neises had driven into a utility pole at County Line Road and U.S. 231 around 6 p.m. Feb. 6, Hebron Assistant Police Chief Scott Sejda told The Times.

Neises is facing a level 6 felony OWI charge, as well as a misdemeanor charge for leaving the scene of an accident, Sejda said.

After snapping the pole in half, Neises drove across a street, through a ditch and a small field, before traveling across County Line Road onto 157th Avenue and again driving into a ditch and becoming stuck, police said.