Crown Point firefighters dash through aisles in shopping spree for families in need

Crane said local families’ needs have grown as the pandemic continues to cause financial strain.

“We are in a sad situation right now and the virus has a tight hold,” Crane said. “I think we are going to see it get worse before it gets better. There’s a lot of people who are going to see a sparse holiday season this year.”

Paul Bremer, Center Township trustee, said he was moved by the outpouring of generosity. He said there were a total of 31 packed shopping carts that are now available for residents in need.

“The Crown Point firefighters run an annual drive through our office and it gets more amazing and more overflowing each year,” Bremer said. “It’s just amazing what people did today for the Crown Point community and a big thanks goes out to Bob Ligda and his tremendous generosity. He is a local resident and business owner and we could not be more thankful to him.”

Residents can pick up food donations at the Center Township Trustee’s office at 1450 E. Joliet St., Condo “A,” Suite 103, in Crown Point. The office is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The pantry supplies canned food, paper products and hygiene items to Center Township residents, which includes Crown Point and the eastern part of Cedar Lake.