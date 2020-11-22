Crown Point firefighters dash through aisles in shopping spree for families in need

CROWN POINT — Firefighters whisked down the aisles of Crown Point grocery stores like they were contestants on Supermarket Sweep with one goal in mind: stock the local food pantry.
On Saturday afternoon Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane was contacted to round up as many helping hands as he could to head to the local Jewel-Osco and Strack & Van Til on Broadway.
Crown Point business owner Robert Ligda, of D & L Wood Products Inc., said when he saw Crown Point firefighters collecting food donations outside of Jewel-Osco, he had a spontaneous idea. He told the firefighters to contact their coworkers to come to the store for a shopping spree.
Crane and several other Crown Point firefighters and their families stepped up to the challenge of loading up their carts as much as possible within 10 minutes. Ligda then paid for all of the groceries, which totaled more than $13,000, and Jewel-Osco donated boxes to deliver the items to the Center Township Trustee’s Office.
“It was as spur of the moment as it could be,” Ligda said. “It made me happy not only for the fact that it was a good cause helping people who need it, but the Crown Point Fire Department really stepped up to the plate. Within an hour they probably had 30 people there. The response from the fire department and Jewel was just amazing. It was a really special time.”
Crane said local families’ needs have grown as the pandemic continues to cause financial strain.
“We are in a sad situation right now and the virus has a tight hold,” Crane said. “I think we are going to see it get worse before it gets better. There’s a lot of people who are going to see a sparse holiday season this year.”
Paul Bremer, Center Township trustee, said he was moved by the outpouring of generosity. He said there were a total of 31 packed shopping carts that are now available for residents in need.
“The Crown Point firefighters run an annual drive through our office and it gets more amazing and more overflowing each year,” Bremer said. “It’s just amazing what people did today for the Crown Point community and a big thanks goes out to Bob Ligda and his tremendous generosity. He is a local resident and business owner and we could not be more thankful to him.”
Residents can pick up food donations at the Center Township Trustee’s office at 1450 E. Joliet St., Condo “A,” Suite 103, in Crown Point. The office is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
The pantry supplies canned food, paper products and hygiene items to Center Township residents, which includes Crown Point and the eastern part of Cedar Lake.
In addition, Jewel-Osco has partnered with Center Township to provide 184 Thanksgiving dinners this week, which will be distributed among families who have been predetermined to receive them.
Anyone with questions can contact the trustee’s office at 219-663-0250 during business hours.
New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!