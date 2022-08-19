 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point FOP hosts charity event Sunday

STOCK Police - Crown Point
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 is hosting the eighth annual Hometown Heroes event and charity motorcycle ride Sunday at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St.

Music and other activities start at noon. Entrance fee is $10, and proceeds from the event benefit Crown Point Emergency Management. 

The event features food and drink vendors, a 50/50 raffle, K-9 demonstrations, silent auction, live music and other family friendly entertainment. 

Ride registration is at 10 a.m., kick stands go up at 11 and the ride concludes at 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for single riders and $30 for doubles. 

