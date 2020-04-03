Crown Point free pantry line forms long before giveaway begins

"I think it's really nice," Margaret Davis said.

The opportunity for the food giveaway was presented to the city Thursday after Redevelopment Commissioner Aaron McDermott of Latitude Commercial heard Sysco Chicago, a company that sells food products, was looking for a community partner, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.

"They were looking to partner with somebody with some food items that needed to be passed out," Uran said. "There's some expiration dates coming up on it late next week and the week after."

Uran said Sysco was looking for a way to give back to the Northwest Indiana community, as it normally serves various restaurants in the Region.

However, because there are perishable items like eggs and buttermilk, the city would need access to a large refrigeration area.

Because vents in the city are nonexistent and the city has a partnership with Indiana Beverage, officials were able to secure refrigeration units that are typically used to keep beer cold, Uran said.

After a few hours of working out logistics, the parties came together to host a drive-thru food pantry — where residents could "roll in and roll right out" with various food items without getting out of the car.