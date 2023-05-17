CROWN POINT — Crown Point hopes to begin work on phase two of the Veterans Memorial Trail this fall.

The first phase of the bike trail, which was completed in 2021, travels through the Crown Point Sportsplex, stretching from East 113th Ave. to East North Street. The second phase of the trail will go from North Street to East Summit Street. The entire Veterans Memorial Trail will ultimately be 2.84 miles and will connect to both the Pennsy Greenway and the Erie Lackawana bike trails.

The trail generally follows the former Pennsylvania Railroad Corridor.

To complete phase two, the city will have to acquire 15 additional land parcels. During a Tuesday night special Common Council meeting, Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said the Crown Point has extended uniform property acquisition offers to all of the property owners. Six land owners have accepted the city's offers, two offers are still pending and seven have been either rejected or are unanswered.

The next step in the land acquisition process is condemnation proceedings, Kutanovski explained. During the Tuesday meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved a resolution directing the city's legal department to proceed with filing an eminent domain suit. Councilmembers Laura Sauerman, R-4, and Scott Evorik, R-at large, were both absent.

Kutanovski said he feels some of the unanswered/rejected offers will likely "get resolved prior to much litigation."

If everything goes well with the property acquisition, work on the trail could begin this October.

Next Level Trails

In 2021, Crown Point was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program. Administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Next Level Trails program awards state funding to trail projects across Indiana. Next Level Trails will ultimately invest $180 million, the largest infusion of state trail funding in Indiana history.

Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the fourth round of Next Level Trails funding. To date, the program has awarded $150 million to 75 projects. An additional $30 million will be distributed in the fourth round of funding. The application period for the fourth round begins July 1 and ends Aug. 1; only units of government and nonprofit organizations can apply.

The goal of the Next Level program is to improve bike trail connectivity throughout the state.

Already, the Erie Lackawanna Trail stretches from Hammond to Crown Point and the Pennsy Greenway goes from Calumet City to Schererville. Eventually, the Memorial Trail will extend to Hebron.

In 2020, Hebron completed their own Veterans Memorial Trail. The .9-mile trail was also constructed using Next Level funding.

