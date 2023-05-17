CROWN POINT — Crown Point hopes to begin work on phase two of the Veterans Memorial Trail this fall.
The first phase of the bike trail, which was completed in 2021, travels through the Crown Point Sportsplex, stretching from East 113th Ave. to East North Street. The second phase of the trail will go from North Street to East Summit Street. The entire Veterans Memorial Trail will ultimately be 2.84 miles and will connect to both the Pennsy Greenway and the Erie Lackawana bike trails.
The trail generally follows the former Pennsylvania Railroad Corridor.
People are also reading…
- Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone
- New restaurants and stores coming to Southlake Mall
- Man faces 6 felonies after refusing to stop destroying Porter County wetland, officials say
- Don Knotts' daughter to share humorous stories about family and Mayberry
- Portage contractor arrested and charged with fraud
- Porter County dad on phone with son in jail joins him after hit-and-run crash
- Smash Mouth to headline Pierogi Fest in Whiting
- Merrillville police seeking help locating motorist sought in shooting
- Arrest made in 2 Valpo home break-ins, police say
- Trio busted after leading Porter County police chase, tossing alleged meth and needle from vehicle
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Unbeatable Eatables, DRIPBaR Crown Point, Taco Depot and Flashback Antiques open; Da Burger House closes
- Region artist paints massive new gateway mural on East Chicago bridge; painting in Whiting next
- UPDATE: ID released on Chesterton boy killed by 1 train while waiting for another
- Hidden bathroom cam lands Porter County man behind bars, on sex-offender list
- Region woman dead after being rear-ended by speeding driver, police say
To complete phase two, the city will have to acquire 15 additional land parcels. During a Tuesday night special Common Council meeting, Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said the Crown Point has extended uniform property acquisition offers to all of the property owners. Six land owners have accepted the city's offers, two offers are still pending and seven have been either rejected or are unanswered.
The next step in the land acquisition process is condemnation proceedings, Kutanovski explained. During the Tuesday meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved a resolution directing the city's legal department to proceed with filing an eminent domain suit. Councilmembers Laura Sauerman, R-4, and Scott Evorik, R-at large, were both absent.
Kutanovski said he feels some of the unanswered/rejected offers will likely "get resolved prior to much litigation."
If everything goes well with the property acquisition, work on the trail could begin this October.
Next Level Trails
In 2021, Crown Point was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program. Administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Next Level Trails program awards state funding to trail projects across Indiana. Next Level Trails will ultimately invest $180 million, the largest infusion of state trail funding in Indiana history.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the fourth round of Next Level Trails funding. To date, the program has awarded $150 million to 75 projects. An additional $30 million will be distributed in the fourth round of funding. The application period for the fourth round begins July 1 and ends Aug. 1; only units of government and nonprofit organizations can apply.
The goal of the Next Level program is to improve bike trail connectivity throughout the state.
Already, the Erie Lackawanna Trail stretches from Hammond to Crown Point and the Pennsy Greenway goes from Calumet City to Schererville. Eventually, the Memorial Trail will extend to Hebron.
In 2020, Hebron completed their own Veterans Memorial Trail. The .9-mile trail was also constructed using Next Level funding.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Molly DeVore
Municipal Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.