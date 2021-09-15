Crown Point High School graduate dies in apartment near Indiana University

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old Crown Point woman died unexpectedly Tuesday at her apartment near the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Central Indiana media reports indicate foul play or self-harm are not suspected in the death of Mia Roy.

An autopsy to determine the cause of Roy's death is scheduled for Thursday at the Monroe County coroner's office, according to WTHR-TV.

Roy was a 2020 graduate of Crown Point High School and a student at Indiana University. She worked at the Olive Garden restaurants in Merrillville and Bloomington.

Her family said in an obituary in The Times: "Mia loved life and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her."

Friends and former teachers of Roy expressed shock and sadness at her death Wednesday in postings to the "Crown Point Cares" Facebook page.

There also were many tributes to her kindness, sweetness and beauty, and several individuals indicated they are praying for Roy's family during their time of loss and grief.

Roy's visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point.

Her funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday.

