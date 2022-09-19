 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point hiring firefighters, police

Crown Point hiring for firefighters, police

Crown Point firefighters emerge after extinguishing a house fire in February 2020

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The city is hiring firefighters and police officers.

Crown Point Fire Rescue is doing an emergency hiring process to bring more on more firefighters/paramedics.

The department is seeking candidates who are licensed paramedics, certified firefighters and eligible for the 1977 PERF pension. In Crown Point, firefighters/paramedics get a 90-day probation pay of $59,000 a year and a 2022 salary of $64,000 a year, which will be bumped up to $70,000 next year.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Firefighters work a 12/48 schedule with 10 paid holidays a year, double time and a half holiday pay and an $800 annual uniform allowance. Other benefits include medical insurance, city-paid life insurance and a 457 retirement fund match.

"Crown Point Fire Rescue takes pride in its firehouse culture, focusing on health and wellness; service; training; special teams; community; and above all, family," the city said in a press release.

The Crown Point Police Department also is seeking applications for new police officers and is planning to conduct interviews in October. Candidates must be between 21 and 39 years of age and have a driver's license and high school diploma. No previous law enforcement experience is required.

Pay starts at $59,033.52, and officers become eligible for $67,466.88 after 90 days of probationary field training. Officers work 12 hours shifts with two-month rotations from days to nights. They get take-home vehicles with off-duty driving privileges and clothing allowances of $1,300. Other benefits include medical insurance, city-paid life insurance and holiday pay of double time and a half.

Crown Point police are looking for officers to serve in its K-9 unit, school resource officer program, motorcycle division, bicycle division, SWAT, drone team, honor guard and South County Crash and Reconstruction Team.

For more information or to apply, visit crownpoint.in.gov.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

