Crown Point hotel moving forward; gas station coming to development

Commissioners discussed the matter back in March, and some expressed concerns over a service drive in the subdivision.

However, Pozen again reassured commissioners the drive won't be used a cut-through, adding motorists have other options to access Broadway and 109th Avenue, including a roundabout on 107th Avenue and a traffic signal on Delaware Parkway.

"In the future, 109th will be a raised boulevard. Right now we're proposing in the site plan ... a right-in, right-out only, a pork chop, if you will," Pozen said. "If a person is going southbound, they cannot go and continue east. They actually go back to Broadway and in a big circle, so people real quick will figure out that that is not a good pass through."

Pozen said the same is true for those traveling westbound coming from Interstate 65 trying to access 107th and Broadway as quick as possible.

"They get the same thing. They hit a raised boulevard that is a part of the construction for the subdivision that is an ongoing construction right now, it is a raised boulevard so they have no choice to go back to the roundabout and back to where they came from," he said.

The re-subdividing was approved 7-0.