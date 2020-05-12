Crown Point hotel moving forward; gas station coming to development

CROWN POINT — The city is gearing up for a busy construction season.
This summer, Crown Point is looking at improvement projects for various roads and the construction of Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute and a new hotel along 109th Avenue.
On Monday, Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG, briefed Plan Commission members on various projects within the Beacon Hill commercial development.
The development, which is located between the northwest corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway and the southeast corner of Broadway and Summit Street, is expected to bring $100 million to the city, according to previous Times reports.
Developers expect to break ground on a four-story Hampton Inn at 10850 Delaware Parkway by the end of May.
The hotel is expected to have 95 rooms, an indoor pool and limited breakfast service, Jeff Ban, principal of DVG Inc., has said previously.
On Monday, Plan Commission members approved re-subdividing lot A within the Beacon Hill development, which includes lots two, three and four.
The Hampton hotel will occupy lot three; lots two and four will be reserved for future development.
Commissioners discussed the matter back in March, and some expressed concerns over a service drive in the subdivision.
However, Pozen again reassured commissioners the drive won't be used a cut-through, adding motorists have other options to access Broadway and 109th Avenue, including a roundabout on 107th Avenue and a traffic signal on Delaware Parkway.
"In the future, 109th will be a raised boulevard. Right now we're proposing in the site plan ... a right-in, right-out only, a pork chop, if you will," Pozen said. "If a person is going southbound, they cannot go and continue east. They actually go back to Broadway and in a big circle, so people real quick will figure out that that is not a good pass through."
Pozen said the same is true for those traveling westbound coming from Interstate 65 trying to access 107th and Broadway as quick as possible.
"They get the same thing. They hit a raised boulevard that is a part of the construction for the subdivision that is an ongoing construction right now, it is a raised boulevard so they have no choice to go back to the roundabout and back to where they came from," he said.
The re-subdividing was approved 7-0.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the site development for the Hampton Inn, pending engineering department findings and final approval from the Lake County Drainage Board.
Members of the commission also heard and unanimously approved a new subdivision within the development — Five Star Subdivision. It will be on the southwest corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.
Five Star will have two lots, with lot one to be a BP gas station and lot two to be developed.
