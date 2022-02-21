Crown Point in luck: St. Patrick's Day parade returning

CROWN POINT — Fans of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade can count themselves lucky.

The parade is back after a two-year hiatus and will be held March 17 in the downtown square.

The only lighted, nighttime St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at dusk.

Food and retail vendors will be set up on the square from 3 to 9 p.m.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran started the parade when he took office in 2008.

"The Crown Point community looks forward to the St. Patrick's Day parade returning to the downtown square this year," Uran said.

"Every year we look forward to hosting the parade to re-engage the community, as well as excite residents and visitors about spring," Uran added.

The parade usually draws thousands of visitors to Crown Point, city officials said.

The day also includes the traditional St. Patrick's Day food.

The city of Crown Point will host a drive-thru only of corned beef and cabbage dinners from 2 to 4 p.m. March 17 at the Crown Point Fire Department, 126 N. East St.

The dinners will be prepared by True BBQ & Whiskey Bar this year and will cost $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $7 for children.

The meal includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, bread, a dessert and a beverage.

Meals will be available for day-of-purchase only on a first come, first served basis.

The city is also accepting entries to its annual logo decorating and downtown window decorating contests.

Participants 17 and under are invited to design a new City of Crown Point logo with elements of St. Patrick's Day, such as leprechauns, shamrocks and the color green.

Entries must be hand-drawn and submitted by Tuesday.

Entries can be submitted in person at the PACE Department office on the second floor of Bulldog Park or mailed to Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Winners will be announced during the March City Council meeting.

Downtown businesses can sign up for the Downtown Window Decorating Contest through Friday.

Beginning Feb. 28 through March 11, residents and visitors will be invited to vote on their favorite downtown business window display by visiting crownpoint.in.gov.

Winners will be announced during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

