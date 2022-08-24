Crown Point introduces $46M budget, up from $39M last year

CROWN POINT — The City Council gathered for a special meeting Monday night to discuss a proposed 2023 city budget of almost $47 million.

The draft budget comes in at a grand total of, $46,782,814, compared to an approved budget of $39,348,327 for 2022.

The majority of the increase comes from the inclusion of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Aside from a premium pay ordinance that gave city employees who worked during the pandemic a one-time bonus, Crown Point has not spent any of the $6.9 million in ARPA funds the city received.

Mayor Pete Land said about $5 million has been earmarked for the Sauerman Woods Stormwater Retention Project, though the project may not use the full amount.

Because the city does not know exactly what the remaining ARPA funds will be used for, the money was included in the 2023 budget.

Higher fuel costs and a proposed 4% raise for all full-time city employees account for much of the remaining proposed increase.

“2023 is probably going to be one of the hardest years ever. Why do I say that? Well if you've ... gone to the store and tried to buy some food, you know that everything is up,” said Greg Guerrettaz, president of Financial Solutions Group.

Guerrettaz, who serves as a financial consultant for the city, said inflation has driven up the price of supplies. Most notable in the Crown Point budget was the rise in gas.

Since 2015, the Crown Point Police Department has been supplementing fuel expenditures with a grant, but Land said the grant expires this year and is not renewable.

The loss of the additional funds paired with high fuel costs bumped the Operating Supplies line of the police department budget from $140,000 in 2022 to a proposed $200,000 for 2023.

The draft lays out a similar increase for the fire department; the Garage and Motor Supplies budget would go from $31,000 to $70,000. The Garage and Motor Supplies budget for the Motor Vehicle Fund would go from $75,000 to $105,000.

"What hit every department was the increase in fuel costs," Land said.

Personnel

All full-time employees, elected officials and monthly salary employees would be eligible for the 4% raise included in the proposed budget. While there would be no automatic raise for part-time city employees, maximum hourly pay would be brought up to $15.

In 2022, full-time employees and elected officials received a 6% raise after not getting a raise in 2020.

The budget also accounts for an additional police officer and firefighter paramedic.

City Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4, said eventually, she would like money earmarked for a new city hall. Crown Point has been looking to construct a new city hall for some time, but the project was derailed by the pandemic.

Sauerman said she believes the city would be able to save money in the long term "by gathering everyone in a new place."

The council will discuss the proposed budget and salary ordinances again during the Sept. 6 regular meeting. There will be a public hearing for the budget on Oct. 3.