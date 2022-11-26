Crown Point kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting

CROWN POINT — “There’s something magical about a Christmas tree,” Mayor Pete Land said Friday before hundreds of people gathered outside the historic Lake County Courthouse for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

This year, that 40-foot-high tree had company. Lining the walkways of the square were 110 smaller trees sponsored by businesses and city departments and as memorials to deceased loved ones.

The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, Lake Court House Foundation and the city partnered on the trees, which drew plenty of onlookers. Many of those on the square were attending their first Christmas tree lighting.

That included Vanessa Pierce, a local resident who finds the holiday season “very, very joyful.” Thinking of Christmas trees, she said, “I think of good smells, like pine and balsa, and childhood memories”

Pierce recalled a favorite tree ornament, an old mercury light.

Candy Corie and daughter Faith were meeting some friends just arrived from South Africa. “I think of the beauty of the night and starting off the holiday season,” Candy said. “I find the tree lights kind of magical.”

Her favorite ornament includes an image of the dog her family rescued several years ago.

The family of Tina Henkle, of Crown Point, attended the craft fair held inside the courthouse as a benefit for St. Jude House, a local shelter. Henkle loves Christmas, “just seeing the joy with all the kids.”

Henkle’s favorite ornament is a glass umbrella anniversary souvenir of her seven-year marriage to Greg.

Crown Point Chamber of Commerce and Local 219, a Crown Point media company, sponsored the benefit, which Ryan Elinkowski, executive director of St. Jude House, appreciated.

“I love that sense of community this time of year,” Elinkowski said. “This event is important because it enables us to continue our mission.”

On a personal level, Elinskowski cited the holiday time he can spend with his two young daughters.

His favorite ornament, purchased from a local gift shop, features a red cardinal.

According to history.com, the lore of Christmas trees dates back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and developed with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to the states in the 1800s.

The first record of a Christmas tree or display was in a German settlement in Pennsylvania in the 1830s. A German Pennsylvania settlement had community trees as early as 1747, but as late as the 1840s Christmas trees were seen as something pagan and not accepted by most Americans.

By the 1890s, Christmas trees and their ornaments were growing in popularity in America.

With electricity came Christmas lights. Christmas trees then began appearing in town squares across the U.S. Having a Christmas tree in the home became an American tradition.

Kira Gill, an art vendor from Dyer, said this time of year is special because “it’s time to spend with family and friends. It’s just homey — it’s the holidays, something exciting in the middle of the week.”

Emily Denison, also from Dyer, commented, “A lot of adults forget about what they felt as kids about Christmas. Now they think about snow and freezing and not what the holidays felt like when they were kids.”

Crown Point resident Robert Buford recalled attending Christmas tree lightings when the ceremony was smaller. “It got really big now,” he said.

Buford associates Christmas trees with a sense of hometown. “It’s Christmas. People are nicer,” he said.

Mark Lemus, of Crown Point, was attending his first tree lighting ceremony. “I came for the entertainment, family, friends and fun,” he said. “It’s amazing how many businesses are in Crown Point. We’re out here in the public with everyone, seeing old friends.”

A Shriner, Lemus said his favorite ornament is the annual ornament he receives from Orak Shrine.

Entertainment included Harmony Handbells, a local musical group, and the Crown Point High School Choir, whose members filled the courthouse steps for a few holiday tunes.

Among CPHS choir members, freshman Anali Cuevas, 14, said Christmas time is special because “I like the people, especially how they come together to celebrate.”

Sophomore Abigail Taylor, 16, added, “This is a time for coming together, and there’s such a loving atmosphere.”

Payton Obrzut, 15, a sophomore, noted, “Everyone just comes together for Christmas and we get to have community bonding time.”

The choir is preparing for its Christmas concert Dec. 6.

Land, attending his first tree lighting as mayor, recalled bringing his children to past lightings. “As mayor, it’s great to see the community come together, with lots of activity and family and friends coming out to kick off the holiday season.”

Following the ceremony at the square, Land headed for the lighting of the military tank down the street.

As a citizen, Land said, “I remember coming here as a young person, and now I love seeing all the kids having a great time.”