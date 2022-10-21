Crown Point, Lake County move forward with wastewater utility improvement project

CROWN POINT — The Lake County commissioners and the City of Crown Point are moving forward with an interlocal agreement that would help homeowners in nearby unincorporated areas get off aging septic systems while aiding the city in constructing a new wastewater treatment facility.

Al Stong, of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., presented an updated plan for the wastewater utility improvements during a Monday evening special Crown Point City Council meeting. Stong told the council the $90 million project has been divided into four phases because the Indiana Finance Authority's State Revolving Fund, or SRF, typically only provides subsidized interest rates on borrowing amounts of up to $20 million to $25 million.

The first phase of the project, slated to begin this April, includes making improvements to Crown Point's existing wastewater treatment facility and adding a regional interceptor that would connect unincorporated homes in the western part of the county to the facility. The second phase, scheduled to begin next October, involves connecting downtown Crown Point to the wastewater treatment facility through a downtown interceptor. During the third phase, which will begin in October 2024, new lift stations and force mains will be installed.

A new wastewater treatment facility will be built on the southeast side of the city during the fourth and final phase of the project. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in October 2025 and end in February 2027. While an exact location has not been selected, Stong said the facility will sit on about 30 acres of land.

Crown Point's current wastewater treatment facility pumps about 5.2 million gallons of water a day. About one-third of the water will be diverted to the new facility; however Stong said the size and capacity of the structure may be expanded in the future.

Much of Crown Point's development has occurred on the southeast side of the city, and Stong said the goal of the new wastewater treatment facility is to prepare for the growth.

Under the current interlocal agreement, the city will contribute $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and the contribution will be matched with a $5 million SRF grant. Lake County hopes to connect 359 users to Crown Point's current wastewater system. The county will pay for the added users and for the west side interceptor, for a total contribution of about $5.2 million.

The Lake County commissioners approved the interlocal agreement during a Wednesday meeting. The Crown Point Board of Works also approved the agreement Wednesday. Stong said the agreement will likely go before the City Council next month.