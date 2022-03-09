Crown Point lays out plan for increased downtown parking

CROWN POINT — The city's historic downtown is often bustling with shoppers, outdoor dining and public events — however, when sidewalks are full, so is much of the city's available downtown parking.

In May of last year, Crown Point hired American Structurepoint, an engineering consulting firm, to perform a $59,900 parking study. The study will consist of three phases: the first looking at the east side of downtown, the second the center and the third the west side.

Structurepoint presented its findings for the first phase during a Monday City Council meeting. The firm's recommendations would bring about 150 spaces to the east side of downtown.

Structurepoint's recommendations would add 38 additional street spaces and 109 parking lot spaces.

Many of the recommendations focus on clarifying the available parking by adding more wayfinding signs and repainting faded lines.

"We want to make it very clear where you are parking and how long you can park there,” said Patrick O'Connor, traffic services director at Structurepoint. "So you are not circling around the courthouse the whole time, trying to find parking. You know where you are going to end up.”

Structurepoint also looked at increasing use in the lot behind the Crown Point Civic Center at Parry Court and East Street. O'Connor said adding a pedestrian crosswalk with a bump-out and more lighting would make the lot feel more inviting and connected to the downtown.

Restaurant employees working late shifts may be more inclined to park in the lot if it feels safer, freeing up spots around the square, O'Connor explained. To further reduce traffic in the area, Structurepoint suggested making Clark Street a one way, only allowing vehicles to enter the square.

Structurepoint will now work with city staff to determine the cost of the changes. Mayor David Uran said construction will likely start this summer and be completed in the fall.

In other news, the City Council adopted a resolution authorizing and directing Uran to submit a proposal for Community Development Block Grant Funds. The city plans on using some of the $117,408 funding for an elevator in City Hall, replacing the current chair lift.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.