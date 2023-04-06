CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Library is seeking approval to spend nearly a quarter-million dollars from its "rainy day" fund to cover unexpected costs associated with upgrading the lighting at its 122 N. Main St. location.

An opportunity for public comment on the spending plan is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Lake County Council, which is the elected body tasked with overseeing the finances of the appointed Crown Point library board.

The public hearing will be held in the second-floor council chambers in the Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.

Library Director Julie Wendorf told the council at its monthly study session Thursday that the library's existing lighting control system in Crown Point is not compatible with the LED lighting the library wants to use to reduce its energy consumption.

A new lighting control system, including wall control stations, occupancy sensors, power packs, and relay panels, as well as new cabling and some rewiring, is needed, Wendorf said.

The library has obtained a $223,590 bid from Emcor Hyre Electric, of Highland, to complete the work, and that's the amount the library is seeking approval to spend from its rainy day fund balance of $518,965.

Following the public hearing, the seven-member council will decide whether to authorize the spending, subject to final approval by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

Wendorf told the council the library recently has completed, at no extra cost to taxpayers, about $1.2 million in capital projects, including renovations at the Winfield Branch, by refinancing its building debt in 2020 at a significantly lower interest rate.

The $12 million, three-story, 46,750-square-foot library building in Crown Point opened in 2012, replacing a much smaller library at 214 S. Court St. that closed after 40 years.

The Crown Point Community Library was established in 1908. It today serves more than 40,000 adults and children living in Center and Winfield townships in Lake County.

