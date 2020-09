Crown Point man convicted of murder is likely to die in prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 68-year-old Crown Point man who shot and killed his adult son two years ago is likely to die in prison after the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his request to overturn his conviction.

Jerome Wilderness Sr. is serving a 55-year prison term for murder, with a firearms enhancement, for killing his 39-year-old son, Jerome Wilderness Jr., on Feb. 17, 2018, at their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place.

Wilderness argued in his appeal that his trial was unfairly prejudiced by alleged errors in the admission of evidence, witness testimony, jury instructions and prosecutorial misconduct.

In a detailed 36-page ruling, the three-judge appeals court unanimously rejected each claim, finding there was nothing that impeded Wilderness' right to a fair trial and concluding there was no basis for overturning his murder conviction.

"A defendant is entitled to a fair trial, not a perfect trial," the appeals court said. "Here, we do not find error, much less errors that resulted in prejudice. Accordingly, reversal is not warranted."

According to court records, the conflict between Wilderness and his son followed the younger Wilderness moving into his parents' home while going through a divorce.