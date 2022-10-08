Crown Point man gets hero's welcome on square after mill explosion left him with severe burns, initial 1% chance of survival

CROWN POINT — Doctors at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park told Hunter Valles’ family he had about a 1% of survival after a devastating explosion at a Region steel mill.

The physicians told his family his internal organs would start failing. They talked about giving him palliative care to ease his suffering for his last days.

But Valles persevered, eventually emerging from a medically induced coma and life support after a March 3 explosion at the slag pits at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works mill in East Chicago left him forever scarred with life-changing injuries.

Valles, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, had to endure at least 46 surgeries, mostly skin grafts after he suffered third-degree burns on much of his body. He’s had to undergo grueling rehabilitation, learning to walk again despite not having any feeling in his feet.

After more than seven months in the hospital, Valles returned to his family’s home in Crown Point on Friday. He rode in a caravan with police cars, fire trucks, EMT vehicles and roaring motorcycles thundering through the downtown. They passed a “Welcome Home Hunter” sign on Station 21 American Grill on Main Street and then past crowds of cheering well-wishers on the Old Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

“It’s been a long time coming,” a tearful Mary Valles said. “It’s so wonderful. We were waiting a long time for this.“

Hunter Valles worked for Phoenix Services, a contractor that provides services to the steel industry. He was operating a loader when water infiltrated the slag pits, triggering a massive explosion. He escaped from the cab and made it to the top of the hill while he was on fire, suffering third-degree burns over 80% of his body.

Three members of his Chicago-based union rushed to him, risking their own lives, his family said.

He was airlifted to the University of Chicago, where surgeons rushed to try to save his life. He’s been rehabilitating for the last two months at the University of Chicago’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

“They only gave him a 1% chance,” Lisa Valles said. “It was devastating. I collapsed on the front porch. We all thought he was dead. We can’t believe he’s home. I’m happier than I’ve been in my whole life. This is the best day ever.”

Hunter Valles was surprised by all the fanfare. He waved to the crowd while the procession circled the square for a second lap.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I never thought something like this would happen, to have that great of a welcome coming home.”

Family, friends and fellow union members supported him throughout his ordeal, visiting him and texting him to see how things were going.

“It’s been a long road, especially just sitting in the hospital for months,” Hunter Valles said. “The pain is just horrible. And you didn’t know what you’re going to expect. I got to rehab. They got me on my feet. They got the ball rolling and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

The physical therapy “wasn’t terrible” but it was hard, he said. He started off stretching to reactivate muscles that lay dormant during the coma and to stretch his new skin. They eventually got him walking with the help of a walker.

“He had no feeling in his feet because of the nerve damage,” his father, Jeffrey Valles, said. “That’s why he’s got braces on both feet because he can’t walk otherwise. He’s got no control over his foot function or his ankle function.”

It took about two months of physical therapy to get him to walk again.

“First he had to be able to stand,” Jeffrey Valles said. “That was a whole process. You have to stand before you’re able to walk. You have to be able to balance yourself and gain the strength to walk. It’s a bigger process than just getting him to walk.”

His muscles atrophied during the medically induced coma.

“When you’re laying in a bed for five months, everything is still. Everything’s contracted,” Jeffrey Valles said. “It’s just trying to get all the muscles to fire again too. The muscles and nerves and everything aren’t working together. You need to get all that work.”

He underwent at least 35 skin grafts.

“They go in and remove the skin off the leg and off the abdomen,” he said. “Then it has to be wrapped in an allograph or cadaver skin to build the skin underneath it. Then they can skin graft over it. Every one of those surgeries was a process of removing skin or repairing the body or grating skin over it.”

Hunter Valles, who met with his at-home outpatient nurse for the first time upon arriving home Friday, will have to undergo many additional surgeries.

“There’s more coming. He’s not done,” Jeffrey Valles said. “The burns wiped out the stabilizing compartments in both legs. He lost approximately 75% of the muscle in his lower left leg, somewhere in that ballpark. Eventually, as he gets stronger, they will translate muscle from his quad to his lower left leg to give him some strength to be able to walk and have some stability.”

Much remains unknown such as exactly how much nerve damage Valles suffered. He’s moving back in with his family where he will continue to receive outpatient care and go through rehabilitation.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster when you go to the doctor talking about palliative care,” Jeffrey Valles said. “The University of Chicago did a great job explaining how things were going to go. They had it mapped out. On day three, his kidneys were going to go. Fortunately, that situation didn’t happen. Then they said on day five or day six his lungs were going to give out. That did happen. It’s an emotional roller coaster when one second everything is going to be fine and then you have the rug pulled out from under you. It was that way pretty much the whole time until we found out he was going to rehab. Then we could finally breathe.”

It’s been a trying ordeal for everyone. The family still doesn’t know what kind of life Hunter Valles can expect.

“For us, for our family, for our brothers and sisters, it’s been hard,” Jeffrey Valles said. “With a burn patient, you never really know. There’s always that risk something will become infected. We knew that going into it. It was very scary, an emotional roller coaster. It’s hard as a parent because there’s nothing you can do. You’re just along for the ride. That’s not an easy thing for anybody.“

Hunter Valles’s prolonged hospital stay took its toll on everyone. They have been anxious worrying about what kind of quality of life he can look forward to, what milestones he can reach and if there will ever be a day in which he won’t be in so much excruciating physical pain.

“It was tough,” Jeffrey Valles said. “A lot of ups and downs. A lot of sleepless nights. The couches are very comfortable at the University of Chicago. It was a very emotional roller coaster that left scars that will take a long time to heal.”

But the family maintained faith despite the long odds Valles was initially given. They believed he would ultimately pull through.

“We knew what he went through just to get out of the machine,” Jeffrey Valles said. “When the explosion happened at Cleveland-Cliffs, we knew how severe things were going to be, but we knew what he did to save himself with the help of the operating engineers who helped him out and the emergency response and the lady who called for the lifeline helicopter, the security guard who did. It was definitely a team effort. It definitely clicked on all cylinders or he wouldn’t be here today.”

Still facing a long road to recovery and an uncertain future, Hunter Valles has remained determined to survive.

“Knowing what he went through, we knew he fought hard to survive,” Jeffrey Valles said. “We know he’s a fighter. We know he’s strong. We believed he’s going to pull through.”

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for the family's medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-valles?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR25Mj6LUcPXJyf_OgSL10-zkwcGERHfIhX4BY23Vq3-EJ3Sau4H4ghRVFI