Crown Point mayor discusses 'Lay of the Land' in new podcast

The first episode of Mayor Peter Lands' new podcast will be released Tuesday.
Provided
CROWN POINT — Mayor Peter Land will give residents updates on the "Lay of the Land" in Crown Point with a new monthly podcast.
The Lay of the Land Podcast is intended to be another way to share city information in a "lighthearted way," Land explained. Each episode will be about 30 minutes in length and will feature a Crown Point community member. The guests could be local business owners or even longtime residents, anyone who can help share “a different flavor of Crown Point," Land said.
The first episode, an interview with former Mayor David Uran, drops Tuesday. Uran and Land reflected on Uran's tenure as mayor and discussed his new role as the president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.
While every episode will be different, Land said each guest is required to bring some sort of small item or prop. Uran brought a baton, which Land said was very "fitting because we always talk about him passing the baton to me."
"We had a very general outline, but we didn't want anything too scripted. I just wanted to do it and see how the conversation flowed,” Land said, adding that he and his predecessor ended up chatting for over an hour.
Every episode will also end by highlighting a different local business.
The podcast will be available on Spotify and Apple Music and a video version will be uploaded to the Crown Point Facebook and YouTube.
Former Mayor David Uran was the first guest featured on Mayor Pete Land's podcast, "Lay of the Land."
Provided
The second episode will feature Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill. Land and Terrill will discuss the start of the school year and the many things happening within the school district.
"It (the podcast) is just another avenue between mainstream media and social media to share city news and updates," Land said.
Episodes will be released on the third Tuesday of the month.
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlotte Stone, 3, came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
