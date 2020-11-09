Crown Point mayor positive for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran tested positive for COVID-19 Monday after experiencing symptoms overnight Sunday, he told The Times.
Now the mayor is in isolation at home, with plans to administer his duties remotely and attend city meetings via Zoom video conferencing.
Uran said he immediately alerted the Lake Central High School athletic director via email Monday because the mayor, who regularly serves as a referee for prep basketball in the Region, was reffing a tournament at that high school Saturday.
"For contact-tracing purposes, I wanted to make them aware of it," said Uran, noting he served as referee during the 4:30 p.m. game Saturday.
Uran said referees wear masks when entering the building but then preside over games without masks while on the basketball floor.
Lake Central girls basketball opened its season Saturday by hosting the Lake Central Classic.
The Indians beat Benton Central 51-37 in the 4:30 p.m. game to wrap up the event after losing its opener 50-42 to Lakeland. Bishop Noll also took part in the four-team, round-robin event.
Lake Central Athletic Director Chris Enyeart said he had notified the coach and was about to call the coach on the other team. He's also reached out to state and county officials to get guidance on how to proceed.
"I was made aware of it this evening. We will be working with the IHSSA to get their thoughts and the Lake County Health Department to get their input before we make a decision," he said. "This hasn't happened yet in any of our sports yet this fall. The coach will be informing the players of what steps if any we need to take. It was surface contact but not close contact. This is a new territory for us and we just want to make sure we're following the IHSAA's protocols. We're starting that process now."
The mayor said thus far he has experienced mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever that began Sunday night but seemed to break by about 3 a.m. Monday.
Part of the protocol for the disease means Uran will receive another COVID-19 test in seven days, which he hopes will clear him to come back to work in full capacity.
Uran said city staff members who had been in contact with him also are receiving tests. His family members also are being tested.
"I'm doing OK so far," Uran told The Times Monday evening. "I'm careful about wearing masks and doing those things. This was out of the blue for me."
