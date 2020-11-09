Crown Point mayor positive for COVID-19

"I was made aware of it this evening. We will be working with the IHSSA to get their thoughts and the Lake County Health Department to get their input before we make a decision," he said. "This hasn't happened yet in any of our sports yet this fall. The coach will be informing the players of what steps if any we need to take. It was surface contact but not close contact. This is a new territory for us and we just want to make sure we're following the IHSAA's protocols. We're starting that process now."

The mayor said thus far he has experienced mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever that began Sunday night but seemed to break by about 3 a.m. Monday.

Part of the protocol for the disease means Uran will receive another COVID-19 test in seven days, which he hopes will clear him to come back to work in full capacity.

Uran said city staff members who had been in contact with him also are receiving tests. His family members also are being tested.

"I'm doing OK so far," Uran told The Times Monday evening. "I'm careful about wearing masks and doing those things. This was out of the blue for me."

5 stories to know from the weekend

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.