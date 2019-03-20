CROWN POINT – During the State of the City address Wednesday, Crown Point Mayor David Uran highlighted some of last year’s economic development and business success stories – many of which have paved the way for more “exciting times” in the future for the city.
As the city grew in population, so did its numbers in residential housing and commercial development.
It was a “record year” for Crown Point’s Building Department as 886 permits were granted. Sixty-eight multifamily and 188 single family homes approved for development. The 256 units for the multifamily homes had assessed valued of $75 million.
The average cost of a new a “quality home” in Crown Point is $336,000, which Uran said is a 17 percent increase compared to last year.
Referencing businesses ranging from the Southlake YMCA to the newly remodeled McDonalds, Uran said the city also saw $85 million in commercial growth.
“Collectively, between housing and our commercial corridor, over $160 million of new investment came to the city of Crown Point in 2018. There was a 52 percent increase in (assessed value) and that’s very, very important,” Uran said. “As we start looking at the tax rates, tax gaps and different things like that – businesses create jobs. Businesses create opportunities out there for us to take additional tax dollars and reinvest in things for the quality of life for our homeowners.”
Additionally, the 95-acre Crown Point Sportsplex and Bulldog Park sports facilities led as the “economic drivers for the hotels, restaurants and shops in the Region,” Uran said.
The Sportsplex attracted more than 900 teams who played in 2,000 games throughout the season.
“We can go out and frequent our restaurants and shops and no one would know if we are out of town,” Uran said. “But, when those athletes walk in with their name across their chest with where they are from – from Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin or even Regional teams – (business owners) immediately see the impact of our Sports Complex.”
Bulldog Park’s ice rink, which opened in mid-December and closed March 10, attracted 17,000 skaters and brought in $44,000. The grand opening for the pavilion is May 31.
Uran said the $10 million facility is expected to bring in $1.25 million in sponsorships of the next 5-10 year period.
The mayor also said he was proud to report that the Crown Point has a city tax rate of .74.