Crown Point moves forward with budget, 4% raise for employees

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council took a first pass at approvals for the city's 2023 budget during a Tuesday night meeting.
The city introduced a $46,736,109 proposed 2023 budget during an August special meeting, compared to an approved budget of $39,348,327 for 2022.
During the Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Pete Land said one additional fund has been added since the August special meeting. The city is looking to renew a general obligation bond that is set to expire in February of 2023. Land said the $2.5 milloin to $3 million bond would not result in a tax rate increase. The current bond has an annual payment of $175,000. The proposed bond's annual payment has been set at $350,000, though Land said he anticipates the payment will actually be lower. The bond payment would bring the total 2023 budget to $47,086,109.
Lake County recently increased Crown Point's assessed valuation by 8.21%, to a total of $2.23 billion. Land said the rise in AV helped the city obtain the general obligation bond.
During the August special meeting, Land said much of the proposed increase between the 2023 budget and the 2022 budget came from the inclusion of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Aside from a premium pay ordinance that gave city employees who worked during the pandemic a one-time bonus, Crown Point has not spent any of the $6.9 million in ARPA funds the city received.
Because the city does not know exactly what the remaining ARPA funds will be used for, the money was included in the 2023 budget.
Higher fuel costs and a 4% raise for all full-time city employees account for much of the remaining proposed increase.
Since 2015, the Crown Point Police Department has been supplementing fuel expenditures with a grant, but Land said the grant expires this year and is not renewable.
The loss of the additional funds paired with unprecedented fuel costs bumped the Operating Supplies line of the police department budget from $140,000 in 2022 to a proposed $200,000 for 2023.
The draft lays out a similar increase for the fire department; the Garage and Motor Supplies budget would go from $31,000 to $70,000. The Garage and Motor Supplies budget for the Motor Vehicle Fund would go from $75,000 to $105,000.
All full-time employees, elected officials and monthly salary employees would be eligible for the 4% raise included in the proposed budget. While there would be no automatic raise for part-time city employees, maximum hourly pay would be brought up to $15.
In 2022, full-time employees and elected officials received a 6% raise after not getting a raise in 2020.
The budget also accounts for an additional police officer and firefighter paramedic.
Crown Point will hold a public hearing for the proposed budget on Oct. 3. The city plans to adopt the final 2023 budget on Oct. 17.
1 of 9
Crown Point State of the City address
Mayor David Uran and clerk treasurer Dave Benson embrace at the Crown Point State of the City address.