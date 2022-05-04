Crown Point names new fire chief

CROWN POINT — Mark Baumgardner Jr. has been sworn in as the new Crown Point fire chief.

After first joining Crown Point Fire Rescue as a volunteer firefighter in 2002, Baumgardner was hired full time in 2008 and was named assistant fire chief in August 2019. Mayor David Uran said Baumgardner has been leading the department since the late Fire Chief Dave Crane began experiencing health issues about a year ago. Crane, 57, died April 1.

“His [Baumgardner's] leadership has proven invaluable, and I am confident he will continue to guide our department in the right direction," Uran said in a city news release.

Baumgardner brings with him experience as a United State Air Force veteran and as a dispatcher with the Crown Point Police Department and the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force. He currently serves as an officer in the aviation unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

“I am honored to have the privilege of leading such a dedicated group of men and women who put their lives at risk every day for our community,” Baumgardner said.

