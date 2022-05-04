Crown Point names new fire chief

CROWN POINT — Mark Baumgardner Jr. has been sworn in as the new Crown Point fire chief.
After first joining Crown Point Fire Rescue as a volunteer firefighter in 2002, Baumgardner was hired full time in 2008 and was named assistant fire chief in August 2019. Mayor David Uran said Baumgardner has been leading the department since the late Fire Chief Dave Crane began experiencing health issues about a year ago. Crane, 57, died April 1.
“His [Baumgardner's] leadership has proven invaluable, and I am confident he will continue to guide our department in the right direction," Uran said in a city news release.
Baumgardner brings with him experience as a United State Air Force veteran and as a dispatcher with the Crown Point Police Department and the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force. He currently serves as an officer in the aviation unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
“I am honored to have the privilege of leading such a dedicated group of men and women who put their lives at risk every day for our community,” Baumgardner said.
PHOTOS: Crown Point honors Fire Chief Crane
Firefighters and honor guard stand with a vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane as it arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler consoles Shawn Crane as he presents him with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
The vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane backs into the bay near the end of the ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Crown Point Fire Department. Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
Turnout gear and helmet of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane sit near the bunting draped SUV while awaiting the funeral procession at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon.
A vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane makes its way along East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
The funeral procession of emergency vehicles makes its way up East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
A vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
Firefighters stand during services at the Crown Point Fire Department for Crown Point Fire chief David Crane. Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler presents Shawn Crane with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
Lake County Pipe and Drums play "Amazing Grace" at the end of the ceremony for Crown Point Fire chief David Crane Thursday afternoon at the Crown Point Fire Department. Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last April 1.
Bunting is secured to the SUV driven by Crown Point Fire chief David Crane before the funeral procession arrives Thursday afternoon. Chief Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
The funeral procession of emergency vehicles makes its way up East Street to the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a 30-year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died April 1.
