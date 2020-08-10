Crown Point native Zach Plesac apologizes for misstep after Indians start

The Indians (10-7) begin a two-game series Tuesday when they host the Cubs (10-3). It's a highly-anticipated series with the Indians a half-game behind the Twins in the AL Central standings and the Cubs leading the NL Central. Chicago had the weekend off after its series against the Cardinals was postponed due to a spread of COVID-19 among St. Louis.

“There are common-sense situations, where you see things are packed, or going out to the bars and drinking — doing stuff like that isn’t stuff that’s really important to us right now and shouldn’t be important to us right now,” he said. “We’re given this privilege to be able to come back and play and given this short window to even play. It’s a good time now just to really buckle down and focus on what’s important and work toward something greater at the end of the season and for these couple months, lock in and focus on what we have set for us at the end of the year.”