Crown Point native Zach Plesac apologizes for misstep after Indians start

Zach Plesac issued an apology after endangering himself and his teammates by violating his team's protocols put in place for the MLB restart.
Plesac, 25, pitched six scoreless innings in a 7-1 Cleveland Indians win over the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday, and went out with friends after the game. The Crown Point native was sent home with a car service apart from the team Sunday.
“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening. I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people," Plesac said in a team-released statement. "I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”
Major League Baseball tightened restrictions on visiting teams to create a bubble-like atmosphere following a Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the season. The St. Louis Cardinals have also experienced an outbreak.
Plesac did not come in contact with teammates Saturday night upon returning to the hotel and will have to quarantine for 72 hours with at least two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to team activities, MLB.com reported.
Indians president Chris Antonetti told reporters he had several conversations with Plesac. The Indians have three off days over the next two weeks, meaning a shorter rotation is likely.
Plesac entered the season as the team's fifth starter, and is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 innings. When he returns, he could go to the bullpen with the team's luxury of having a few off days coming up. The rotation has great depth and is among the best in baseball.
“We had deliberated about whether or not Zach would go to the bullpen, whether or not it would be best to option him to continue to keep him stretched out so he would be prepared to make that start, so we have a lot of things we need to work through to figure out what the next set of moves might be,” Antonetti said according to MLB.com.
The Indians (10-7) begin a two-game series Tuesday when they host the Cubs (10-3). It's a highly-anticipated series with the Indians a half-game behind the Twins in the AL Central standings and the Cubs leading the NL Central. Chicago had the weekend off after its series against the Cardinals was postponed due to a spread of COVID-19 among St. Louis.
Last month, Plesac acknowledged what's at stake with the protocols put in place, according to The Athletic.
“There are common-sense situations, where you see things are packed, or going out to the bars and drinking — doing stuff like that isn’t stuff that’s really important to us right now and shouldn’t be important to us right now,” he said. “We’re given this privilege to be able to come back and play and given this short window to even play. It’s a good time now just to really buckle down and focus on what’s important and work toward something greater at the end of the season and for these couple months, lock in and focus on what we have set for us at the end of the year.”
Cleveland's top two starters offered different remarks. Shane Bieber, the AL Cy Young frontrunner, offered support for Plesac while Mike Clevinger discussed the importance of trust and accountability, according to The Athletic.
Antonetti did not go into detail about his conversations with Plesac but believes he understands the seriousness of his mistake.
"Obviously (I) reinforced the importance for everybody that we all take the protocols seriously and adhere to them because our decisions and our behaviors not only affect ourselves, but all of our teammates, and I think Zach understands that," Antonetti said.
