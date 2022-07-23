Crown Point opens bids for stormwater retention project planned for Sauerman Woods

CROWN POINT — During a Wednesday morning meeting, the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids for the first phase of the stormwater retention project planned for Sauerman Woods Park.

The project received three bids, one from G.E. Marshall Inc. for about $2.9 million, one from Austgen Equipment Inc. for about $2.3 million and one from Dyer Construction Company Inc. for about $3.2 million.

All three bids will be reviewed by both the legal department and a team of engineers before going back to the Board of Works for acceptance. On Wednesday, the board passed a motion approving the bid from Austgen, as the apparent low bidder, pending staff and legal review.

First unveiled in 2017, the Sauerman Woods project involves the creation of a stormwater retention lake, complete with fish and paddle boats, pickleball courts and a skate park.

The first phase of the project would involve the excavation of the three-acre lake, construction of the necessary stormwater lines and the removal of the existing pool and pool house. During a June Tuesday Talks, Mayor Pete Land said work on the first phase could start as soon as the end of August or the start of September.

The second phase of the project will include building the pickleball courts at the former pool location and relocating the existing sand volleyball courts. The second phase would also include construction of a skate park near the Sparta Dome in the Crown Point Sportsplex.

Additional parking will also be created during the second phase. The added spots will provide overflow parking for the sportsplex.

The third phase, creating a four-leg roundabout at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue, will likely start in 2024, Land has said.

One leg of the roundabout will serve as the main entrance to the park; the existing entrance on east South Street will be gated off.

The city has also partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of World War I and World War II as part of the 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail.