Crown Point Police Department receives funding for license plate reader on 109th

CROWN POINT— Soon cars traveling through Crown Point may be spotted by the city's new license plate reader.
In September, the Crown Point Police Department applied for a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Because the application pool is usually crowded, Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said he was "pleasantly surprised" when the department was awarded $44,895, covering the entire cost of purchasing and installing an LPR. The reader will be posted along the newly-renovated 109th Avenue and will likely be operational in the next few weeks, Land said.
"Ideally you want it [the LPR] on your main thoroughfares that have cars coming in and leaving your community,” said Land, adding that the department hopes to add more LPRs along the Broadway corridor on the west side of town.
The LPRs function similarly to the tollway camera system, Land explained, adding that the license plate of every car that passes by the reader is captured. The data is then added to a nationwide data base where officers across the country can access it from their squad cars in real-time. LPRs can be used to identify stolen vehicles as well as registered drivers who have suspended licenses or are wanted for a crime. The readers can also be used to see if vehicles have been captured by LPRs in neighboring communities, complete with a time stamp.
About two years ago the department purchased an LPR for one squad car. Land said the LPR is useful, but the one limitation is that the vehicle must be out driving or parked along the side of the road, whereas the stationary LPR will capture data for every car that passes by. The Lake County Sheriff's Department also has an LPR posted at the U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 intersection. Crown Point police recently used data from the LPR at U.S. 231 to track a car during a theft investigation, Land said.
“It [LPRs] has lead to the solving a lot of crimes. It is a phenomenal tool for investigation," Land said.