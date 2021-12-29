Crown Point Police Department receives funding for license plate reader on 109th

CROWN POINT— Soon cars traveling through Crown Point may be spotted by the city's new license plate reader.

In September, the Crown Point Police Department applied for a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Because the application pool is usually crowded, Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said he was "pleasantly surprised" when the department was awarded $44,895, covering the entire cost of purchasing and installing an LPR. The reader will be posted along the newly-renovated 109th Avenue and will likely be operational in the next few weeks, Land said.

"Ideally you want it [the LPR] on your main thoroughfares that have cars coming in and leaving your community,” said Land, adding that the department hopes to add more LPRs along the Broadway corridor on the west side of town.