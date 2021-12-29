 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point Police Department receives funding for license plate reader on 109th
alert urgent

Crown Point Police Department receives funding for license plate reader on 109th

license plate reader, crown point

The Crown Point Police Department received funding for a new license plate reader, which will be posted on 109th Avenue. 

CROWN POINT— Soon cars traveling through Crown Point may be spotted by the city's new license plate reader.

In September, the Crown Point Police Department applied for a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Because the application pool is usually crowded, Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said he was "pleasantly surprised" when the department was awarded $44,895, covering the entire cost of purchasing and installing an LPR. The reader will be posted along the newly-renovated 109th Avenue and will likely be operational in the next few weeks, Land said. 

"Ideally you want it [the LPR] on your main thoroughfares that have cars coming in and leaving your community,” said Land, adding that the department hopes to add more LPRs along the Broadway corridor on the west side of town. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The LPRs function similarly to the tollway camera system, Land explained, adding that the license plate of every car that passes by the reader is captured. The data is then added to a nationwide data base where officers across the country can access it from their squad cars in real-time. LPRs can be used to identify stolen vehicles as well as registered drivers who have suspended licenses or are wanted for a crime. The readers can also be used to see if vehicles have been captured by LPRs in neighboring communities, complete with a time stamp. 

About two years ago the department purchased an LPR for one squad car. Land said the LPR is useful, but the one limitation is that the vehicle must be out driving or parked along the side of the road, whereas the stationary LPR will capture data for every car that passes by. The Lake County Sheriff's Department also has an LPR posted at the U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 intersection. Crown Point police recently used data from the LPR at U.S. 231 to track a car during a theft investigation, Land said. 

“It [LPRs] has lead to the solving a lot of crimes. It is a phenomenal tool for investigation," Land said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts