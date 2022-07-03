Crown Point Police Department to do emergency hiring

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Police Department has launched an emergency hire process as it looks to bring on new officers.

People can apply for police jobs from July 11 through 3 p.m. July 29.

Eligible candidates must have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy or have gone to an accredited police academy from out of state. They also must have completed certification through the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board and meet the minimum standards of membership in the 1977 Police Officers Pension and Disability Fund.

Pay at the Crown Point Police Department starts at $59,033.52. New officers are eligible for a promotion after 90 days that will boost their annual salary to $67,466.88.

In Crown Point, police officers work 12-hour shifts, doing two-month rotations from day to night. They get medical insurance, life insurance, holiday pay of double time and a half, a $1,200 clothing allowance a year and a take-home vehicle with off-duty driving privileges.

They also get a PERF retirement rate of $79,000.

In addition to normal patrol duty, officers could end up working in specialties like SWAT, the motorcycle division, the bicycle division, the drone team, the South County Crash and Reconstruction Team, the K-9 unit, the School Resource Officer program and the honor guard that's coming next year.

Anyone interested should fill out the application form on the city's website and send a current resume.

Any questions about the jobs or the hiring process should be directed to Assistant Chief Jim Janda at jjanda@crownpoint.in.gov.

To apply, visit crownpoint.in.gov.

