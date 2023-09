CROWN POINT — Public safety officials will host their second First Responders Twilight Bike Ride of the summer this weekend, according to a news release from the city.

The event, which will include Crown Point police, fire and the emergency management agency, is an opportunity for the officers to interact with the public, Police Chief Ryan Patrick said. The first ride was held June 15.

“We had a great turnout for our first twilight ride earlier this summer. It was a great way for our officers to connect with the community,” Patrick said. “We hope the community can join us for another successful event.”

Eight members of the police's bicycle division will patrol the bike trail. Loopy cases and Trek have partnered with the community for the event and will hand out free merchandise, according to the release.

Cyclists will be able to enjoy beverages and ice cream sandwiches provided by the police department after the ride.

Check-in begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Erie Lackawanna Trail, 299 W. Summit St. The ride begins at 7 p.m. No prior registration is required.

“Having our public safety officials out on the bike trail is a great way for our first responders to connect with residents," Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. We received great feedback from the first twilight ride this summer and look forward to making this an annual tradition.”

