Crown Point police in search of missing juvenile

Crown Point police reported a missing juvenile. He is 12 years old, has blond hair and blue eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, police said. 

CROWN POINT — Police are in search of a missing juvenile, the Crown Point Police Department said.

The missing child is a 12-year-old, white male with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He weighs 100 pounds and is 4 feet, 8 inches tall. 

Police said the juvenile was last seen at approximately 7:24 p.m. leaving a residence in the 900 block of East Crestview Court on foot. He was wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants. 

Anyone who sees the child or has any information should call 911. 

