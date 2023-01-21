Crown Point police in search of missing juvenile

CROWN POINT — Police are in search of a missing juvenile, the Crown Point Police Department said.

The missing child is a 12-year-old, white male with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He weighs 100 pounds and is 4 feet, 8 inches tall.

Police said the juvenile was last seen at approximately 7:24 p.m. leaving a residence in the 900 block of East Crestview Court on foot. He was wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees the child or has any information should call 911.

