Crown Point Public Works crews address water main break

Joe Mierzwa with Crown Point Public Works works to clear the area of a broken eight-inch water main Monday afternoon at the northeast corner of Catherine Street and Indiana Avenue in Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Debris is cleared from the site of a water main break Monday afternoon at the northeast corner of Catherine Street and Indiana Avenue in Crown Point. Crown Point Public Works employees have been on site since mid morning working to repair the break.
A water main break Monday at the northeast corner of Catherine and Indiana Avenue in Crown Point closed the road to traffic for most of the day.
Water is pumped from the hole around a water main break Monday afternoon at the Northeast corner of Catherine and Indiana Avenue in Crown Point.
Water pools along with buckled pavement near the site of a water main break Monday afternoon at the northeast corner of of Catherine and Indiana Avenue in Crown Point.
