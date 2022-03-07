Crown Point Public Works crews address water main break

CROWN POINT — Public Works crews were dispatched to a water main break on South Indiana Avenue and Catherine Street at 10:30 this morning.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, crews were still in the process of shutting down the water main and assessing the damage.

"Depending on the damage, the repair could take between six and eight hours," Crown Point Public Works Director Terry Ciciora said.

The number of homes impacted by the main break is currently unknown.

"That number will be determined once all the valves that need to be shut down are shut down,” Ciciora said.

As of about 5:40 p.m. crews were still on the scene and repairs were expected to last another four to five hours, Crown Point Communications and Media Manager Mary Freda said.

