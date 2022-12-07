Crown Point receives 'overwhelming support' for Adopt a Family program

How to support the Adopt a Family program

Here are some ways you can support the Adopt a Family program:

Donate non-perishable food items or household/personal care items at the mein entrance of Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West Street.

Make a monetary donation online at eventbrite.com, or in person at City Hall, 101 N. East Street, or the PACE Department, located on the second floor of Bulldog Park, 183 S. West Street.

For more information, contact the Entertainment Division of the PACE Department at 219-662-3290.