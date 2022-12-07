Crown Point receives 'overwhelming support' for Adopt a Family program

CROWN POINT — With the holidays approaching, Diana Bosse has a lot of shopping to do. About $17,200 worth.
"I can't thank the community enough for coming out and supporting this so that we can give back to these families," Bosse, entertainment superintendent for the city, said Monday during the City Council meeting.
Over the past two weeks, Crown Point has received "overwhelming community support" for the annual Adopt a Family, according to a city news release. Aided by a $10,000 donation from the Crown Point Community Foundation, the city will be able to assist 15 families and 50 children this year, the most participants in the program's 14-year history.
The city partners with the Crown Point Community School Corp. every winter to identify families in need. The city gives them food, clothing, toys, personal-care products and household items.
The program typically has served 12 families and about 30 children.
“It warms my heart to see our local business community, residents and city employees embrace these families during the holiday,” Mayor Pete Land said. “Without community support, we would not be able to provide these families with a Christmas to remember."
