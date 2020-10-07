Crown Point residents could see garbage fee increase in 2021

Changes include a new water connection and meter fees, which were established in 2007.

Uran said the new fee system will be applied to any new homes, as well as "any current residential home that has had reasonable access to city utilities infrastructure but did not connect by the date of this adoption."

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, asked what would happen to those who didn't have reasonable access to connect to the city utility infrastructure, including annexed properties.

"If the city did not provide access then we would go back to the homeowner that has now chosen to hook in to whatever infrastructure is now present there has the ability to come in under the old clause," City Attorney David Nicholls said.

Nicholls added if there wasn't infrastructure there, or a homeowner chose not to connect to the system by time the ordinance was adopted, they would pay the new connection fee.

The council approved the ordinance unanimously. The council also unanimously approved amended sewer inspection fees and sewer connection and system development charges.