Crown Point residents could see garbage fee increase in 2021
Downtown Crown Point

A creation of the Old Courthouse is etched into metal railings in downtown Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Beginning next year, residents could see an increase to their garbage collection fee. 

Mayor David Uran said the city is a "money in, money out" third-party vendor for garbage collection. However, it's never collected an administrative fee for the service. 

"There was talk about — we've never done this before — about having a little bit on the backside of that because there's a lot of administrative costs that go along with it," Uran said. "If people ... for whatever reason, they miss paying, then the city has to pick up the shortfall."

The budget committee discussed a "minimal" fee of 25 cents up to $1, Uran said.

All council members said they were in favor of a 30-cent administrative fee. The measure will again appear before the Council in November. 

If the 30-cent administrative fee is approved in November, effective Jan. 1, the garbage collection fee will be $19.25, which includes a 96-gallon garbage can from Republic Services. 

In September, the Board of Works approved renewing the city's contract with Republic Services for six years. Without the proposed administrative fee, the new collection fee is $18.95. 

Also discussed during Monday's council meeting were changes to additional fees in the city. 

Changes include a new water connection and meter fees, which were established in 2007. 

Uran said the new fee system will be applied to any new homes, as well as "any current residential home that has had reasonable access to city utilities infrastructure but did not connect by the date of this adoption."

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, asked what would happen to those who didn't have reasonable access to connect to the city utility infrastructure, including annexed properties. 

"If the city did not provide access then we would go back to the homeowner that has now chosen to hook in to whatever infrastructure is now present there has the ability to come in under the old clause," City Attorney David Nicholls said.

Nicholls added if there wasn't infrastructure there, or a homeowner chose not to connect to the system by time the ordinance was adopted, they would pay the new connection fee. 

The council approved the ordinance unanimously. The council also unanimously approved amended sewer inspection fees and sewer connection and system development charges. 

Also approved unanimously were new fees for the Winter Market. This year, the market will be held at the Sparta Dome instead of Bulldog Park to allow for more space, said Diana Bosse, special events administrator. 

The new fee will be $75, up $25 from last year, and include double the space for vendors, Bosse said. 

