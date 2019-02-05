CROWN POINT — Just a few short weeks after announcing plans for re-election, Crown Point Clerk-treasurer Kristie Dressel has withdrawn from the race.
Dressel would not give details to The Times Tuesday morning as to what led to her decision, but she did announce plans to endorse Crown Point Police Sgt. Dave Benson, a Republican, for clerk-treasurer.
This came as a surprise to Benson, who has served with the Crown Point Police Department since 1988. He is also unaware of Dressel’s reasoning for dropping and endorsing his campaign.
“I have not personally heard it from her, but was told by fellow workers that she plans to support me. It’s really quite a surprise and I’m appreciative,” Benson said. “I will accept her support. Adding her supporters onto our team helps.”
Benson said he had plans to go against Dressel in the primary elections, adding that her decision to withdraw is “better for the citizens and office in Crown Point.”
Dressel was elected as city clerk-treasurer in 2016.
Rochelle “Shelli” VanDenburgh and Donna Catalano are seeking the Democratic nomination for clerk-treasurer.
VanDenburgh, who was a 2016 Democratic candidate for District 19 of the Indiana House of Representatives, previously represented the district from July 2007 to November 2014.
Catalano, who ran against Dressel for clerk-treasurer, is the special projects director for South Shore Arts. In her role, she does grant administration with the Indiana Arts Commission, distributing funds to arts organizations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
As of Tuesday evening, Dressel's Re-Elect Kristie Dressel Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer Facebook page had not been updated with news of her withdrawing, but the The Lake County Board of Elections and Registration office confirmed she was no longer running for re-election.
Friday is the deadline for candidates to file for municipal races.