CROWN POINT — The city has officially started to check off its list of needed water infrastructure improvements.
Albert Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., the city's consultants on the $19 million water system improvement project, told the Crown Point Board of Works the city can expect to see large construction activity over the next few weeks.
Water line construction has already begun on Joliet Street and 133rd Avenue. The next locations calling for work include Walnut Street and 121st Avenue.
Stong said larger lines are being installed in Joliet Street as current water lines in the area are undersized, which creates issues with respects to pressure. Additionally, the looping of water lines throughout Crown Point will be done.
The city’s three existing elevated water storage tanks are next on the list for improvements.
Construction is scheduled to begin on the North Tank, located at 1119 E. North St. near the Crown Point Sportsplex, in early April. Following it is the 113th Street Tank, located on the east side of Interstate 65, with work beginning by mid-May and the South Tank, located at 1520 S. Main St., in early July.
Repairs on the tanks include, but are not limited to, the installation of corrosion protection system and mechanical tank mixers and cleaning and coating of the piping, foundation and interior.
Only one tank will be out of service at a time.
Each tank will also be getting face-lifts through spot cleaning and paint coating as repairs are done. The coatings are protective in nature and extend the longevity of use, Stong said.
Stong presented the idea of possible design changes to the infrastructures.
“A lot of communities use their water tanks as an opportunity to express individuality and get people talking,” Stong told the board, using the yellow tank with a smiley face that can be found in Ashley, Indiana, as an example.
The current Crown Point logo and colors were approved in design for the 113th Street and South Tanks, but the board has decided to seek alternative options for design of the North Tank near Crown Point Babe Ruth / Legacy Fields.
“Branding it with the Legacy logo may be an option,” Uran said. “It would be visible from I-65 and easy to identify.”
Board member Michael Conquest called the area a “special place that deserves special recognition.”
Strong will now work with the parks department to finalize art work renderings to be brought back to the board. He said painting of the tanks will not start until April or May.
The entire project, financed through the use of the State Revolving Loan Fund, is expected to be completed within the next two or three years.