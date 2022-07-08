Crown Point schools, city team up for building project at Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — The city and the Crown Point Community School Corp. have partnered to bring a new concession stand and locker-room building to Bulldog Park.

While the idea of working on a joint construction project at Bulldog Park "had been out there for a while," Superintendent Todd Terrill said the project really started to gain traction in the fall of 2021.

“Being that we are both taxing entities, so often we are just exchanging tax dollars," Terrill said. "We wanted to find a way to really work together to provide better services for our constituents.”

The city and the school corporation have partnered on things like the implementation of School Resource Officers and various traffic control measures instituted at school drop-off and pick-up, and Terrill said he believes teaming up for a construction project will further "strengthen that partnership.”

The two-story building will sit between Bulldog Park and the Col. John Wheeler Middle School track and football field, near the current concession stand.

The school corporation and the city are currently working to finalize designs before putting the project out for bid.

“We’re really at the very beginning stages,” Terrill said.

While the ultimate size and cost of the project has not been determined, the intent is to have the school use the first floor and Bulldog Park use the second. Terrill said the first floor would include a concession stand, bathrooms and storage space.

The second floor will be a locker room and will have walkways that connect to Bulldog Park. Terrill said the structure will "intentionally match to the current building at Bulldog Park and also complement the brick at Col. Wheeler."

Eventually, the existing concession stand located at Wheeler Middle School will be demolished.

Opened in 2007, Wheeler Middle School is slated to undergo major construction in the near future. Located at 401 W. Joliet St., the school sits next to the Crown Point Learning Center. The School Corp. has plans to build an auditorium that would connect the two buildings, replacing the current driveway.

The addition is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

To ready the site, Terrill said the storage barn that formerly sat on the property has been removed to make space for parking, which is why the additional storage space included in the concession stand building is key.

The school corporation is juggling a few other capital improvement projects , including the construction of a new Taft Middle School and a new administrative building as well as expansions at MacArthur, Timothy Ball, Eisenhower and Jerry Ross elementary schools.

Because the district has so many construction projects on the horizon, part of the deal struck with the city is that all building permit fees be waived. The cost of the fees, which Terrill said is about $1 million, will be the school corporation's contribution to the Bulldog Park project.

“We saw this project as an opportunity to upgrade our facilities at little to no cost,” Terrill said, adding that he hopes the project will be completed sometime in the fall of 2023. “I think it is something that can really benefit both groups," Terrill said, adding that the building will give the Crown point community an opportunity to see the school corporation and the city "work together in a visual way.”