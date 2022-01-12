Crown Point seeking proposals to demolish unsafe property

CROWN POINT — Crown Point officials and the owner of an unsafe property located at 312 Oak Circle are seeking proposals for a tear down. If one is not approved in the next 30 days, the city will demolish the blighted home.
During a Wednesday meeting, the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety approved a motion to have the city's legal team work with the Building Department to collect three proposals for a tear down. Attorney Joe Irak said an unsafe emergency order was issued for the property in April 2021. Over the summer the dilapidated garage and several overgrown trees were removed, but the house remains.
Covered in graffiti and inhabited by squirrels, the house was foreclosed upon after the original owner abandoned the property. Irak said he does not believe the home is in "a state where it can be repaired.”
In November, the property was purchased during a foreclosure sale auction. Cliff Ponte, the asset manager representing the current owner, said he and his client are trying to sell the property.
Ponte listed the property a few days ago after determining repairs would cost almost $150,000. Ponte asked city officials to hold off on demolition, until the land can be sold. The current violations and the fact that the property is on Crown Point's demolition list would be properly disclosed to the buyer, Ponte said.
“I understand that there is blight attached to it," Ponte said. "I am doing everything I can here to try to dispose of the property by way of selling it. ... We are looking for time at this point."
Ponte and the owner are working to sell the property in "as-is condition," with the hopes a contractor or developer will buy the property, demolish the home and possibly build a new house. Irak said he would like to see specific criteria within the sale of the property that ensures the house is demolished within a set amount of time.
"I don't want to just kick the can down the road," Irak said. "If they sell it as-is, we are just dealing with another entity trying to get it torn down.”
Crown Point Mayor David Uran suggested both Ponte and the city actively seek three proposals for a tear down. He said if they cannot find a private entity interested in the property, the city will demolish the house and recoup the money spent when the property is sold.
"If between now and 30 days you come up with a plan that puts you in compliance, we will toss the three proposals for tear down," Uran said.
Ponte said the decision was fair and that he appreciated the additional time.
“The city’s objective is to clean that property up and restore the integrity of that neighborhood," Uran said.
