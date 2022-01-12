Crown Point seeking proposals to demolish unsafe property

“I understand that there is blight attached to it," Ponte said. "I am doing everything I can here to try to dispose of the property by way of selling it. ... We are looking for time at this point."

Ponte and the owner are working to sell the property in "as-is condition," with the hopes a contractor or developer will buy the property, demolish the home and possibly build a new house. Irak said he would like to see specific criteria within the sale of the property that ensures the house is demolished within a set amount of time.

"I don't want to just kick the can down the road," Irak said. "If they sell it as-is, we are just dealing with another entity trying to get it torn down.”

Crown Point Mayor David Uran suggested both Ponte and the city actively seek three proposals for a tear down. He said if they cannot find a private entity interested in the property, the city will demolish the house and recoup the money spent when the property is sold.

"If between now and 30 days you come up with a plan that puts you in compliance, we will toss the three proposals for tear down," Uran said.

Ponte said the decision was fair and that he appreciated the additional time.