Crown Point seeks applications for winter market

CROWN POINT — It's not quite beginning to look a lot like Christmas but vendors should start planning ahead now.

Crown Point is now seeking applications for vendors for its winter market.

The City of Crown Point’s 2022 Winter Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church at 9660 Broadway in Crown Point.

Vendors at the indoor market will sell artisan wares, hand-crafted goods, clothes, jewelry, art, food and other unique items. The idea is that people can buy locally sourced, often handmade gifts suitable for the holiday season that can't be found at shopping malls or big-box stores.

“The Winter Market is a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season and allows patrons to support their favorite local, small business,” Crown Point Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse said.

Interested vendors can rent a 10-foot-by-10-foot booth space for $75. They must supply their tables, chairs and carts.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Vendors selected can set up their tables for the event between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that morning.

For more information, visit crownpoint.in.gov/372/Winter-Market or call Bosse at 219-662-3290